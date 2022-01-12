News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Midweek Herald > News

Upheaval at Honiton Town Council as six members walk out of meeting and resign

person

Philippa Davies

Published: 3:41 PM January 12, 2022
Honiton mayor councillor John Zarczynski

Honiton mayor councillor John Zarczynski - Credit: Archant

Six Honiton Town councillors including chairman Cllr John Zarczynski have resigned after walking out of the full council meeting on Monday, January 10. 

Vice-chairman Cllr Carol Gilson also resigned, along with Cllrs Jill McNally, Luke Dolby, Phil Carrigan and John Taylor. 

They all left the meeting after a vote was taken to approve the coming financial year’s budget and spending plan. The remaining councillors voted to continue the meeting with Cllr Serena Sexton in the role of chairman. 

The week before, on Monday, January 3, Cllr Vera Howard had resigned from the council. 

Honiton Town Council will meet again on Monday, January 17, when a new chairman will be elected and possibly a new vice-chairman. Councillors will also consider making the former Cllr Vera Howard an honorary citizen of the town. 

East Devon District Council will be notified of the seven vacancies. It will post an advert asking if by-elections are demanded, otherwise the vacancies will be advertised by the Town Council for co-option. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Missing 21 year old from Honiton FOUND
  2. 2 Four Devon locations make 'worst places to live' list for 2022
  3. 3 'Covid and energy price crises have been botched'
  1. 4 Upheaval at Honiton Town Council as six members walk out of meeting and resign
  2. 5 Devon Air Ambulance Helicopter in need of repair following an emergency mission to Dartmoor
  3. 6 Have your say on the new general election boundary areas
  4. 7 Race at Your Pace – Annual Running Challenge
  5. 8 Sophie sacrifices waist-length hair for charity
  6. 9 Cooker fire spreads to chimney in village home
  7. 10 Farmers pose naked in East Devon sites for charity calendar
East Devon News
Honiton News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Seaton Hole: funding is now in place for work to tackle cliff erosion

Funding now in place for Seaton cliff erosion work

Philippa Davies

person
east devon car park

Proposals by East Devon Council for car park price hike

Joe Ives Local Democracy Reporter

person
Woman from Devon called her son Lucifer

Devon woman shocks TV hosts after naming son LUCIFER

Paul Jones

person
Poultry keepers have been put on alert over a strain of bird flu.

Bird-to-human transmission of bird flu confirmed in South West

Paul Jones

person