Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

A win for Fin: six-year-old receives Cranbrook Citizen Award

PUBLISHED: 07:50 21 May 2019 | UPDATED: 09:07 22 May 2019

Fin holds his certificate aloft with his trusty litter-picking tool. Picture: Philippa Davies

Fin holds his certificate aloft with his trusty litter-picking tool. Picture: Philippa Davies

Philippa Davies

He was nominated by local residents for organising regular litter-picking events to keep Cranbrook clean and tidy

Fin Smith during one of his litter-picking events. Picture: Terry IfeFin Smith during one of his litter-picking events. Picture: Terry Ife

Six-year-old environmental campaigner Fin Smith has received the Cranbrook Citizen Award - nominated by local residents.

Fin set up his own litter-picking club last year and holds monthly events clearing up rubbish from Cranbrook's public spaces.

On Monday, May 20 he was presented with a trophy and certificate by Cllr Les Bayliss during the Meeting of the Town at the Younghayes Centre. The presentation came as a surprise for Fin, whose mum Beckah Smith had told him he had been nominated, but not that he was the winner.

When his name was read out, he grinned and gave a thumbs-up before walking up to receive his prize.

The nominations for Fin praised his community spirit. One said "He deserves this due to feeling so passionate about the cleanliness of his home town and regularly gathering a large number of residents of mixed ages to help keep the area clean and tidy.. He is just brilliant." Another said: "He is a great role model, not only for children but for adults as well."

Most Read

Possible locations for new Devon villages set to be released

The Greater Exeter Strategic Plan area. Picture: LDRS

Inflatable ‘theme park’ comes to Honiton

Inflatable slide. Picture: South West's Inflatable Theme Park

Plan submitted for 930-home development as part of Cranbrook expansion

Bluehayes, circled in blue, one of the four sites earmarked for major developments. Picture: Google Maps

Family pays tribute to ‘wonderful’ lorry driver who died on the A35 at Axminster

Wayne Woodbridge was killed in a collision on the A35 at Axminster on April 29, 2019.

Two tons for Chardstock in win over Kentisbeare

Chardstock Cricket Club's captain - Rob Hutchings. Picture by Alex Walton. Ref mhsp 6160-27-13AW

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Possible locations for new Devon villages set to be released

The Greater Exeter Strategic Plan area. Picture: LDRS

Inflatable ‘theme park’ comes to Honiton

Inflatable slide. Picture: South West's Inflatable Theme Park

Plan submitted for 930-home development as part of Cranbrook expansion

Bluehayes, circled in blue, one of the four sites earmarked for major developments. Picture: Google Maps

Family pays tribute to ‘wonderful’ lorry driver who died on the A35 at Axminster

Wayne Woodbridge was killed in a collision on the A35 at Axminster on April 29, 2019.

Two tons for Chardstock in win over Kentisbeare

Chardstock Cricket Club's captain - Rob Hutchings. Picture by Alex Walton. Ref mhsp 6160-27-13AW

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Honiton RFC all set for a ‘Super Saturday’ Charity Day

Honiton 2nds at home to Exeter Eng. Ref mhsp 41-16TI 9448. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton Running Club teams in action at the Run Exe Relays in Exeter

Honiton Running Club teams at the Run Exe Relay meeting. Picture HONITON RUNNING CLUB

Axe Cliff ladies beaten at Honiton in Sheelah Creasy meeting

A view of Seaton from Axe Cliff Golf Club. Picture: Terry Ife

A new era for East Devon District Council begins - LIVE

Blackdown House, EDDC's new Honiton HQ. Picture: Callum Lawton

Countdown is under way for Stockland Fair

Catching the eggs at Stockland Fair. Picture: Stockland Fair
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists