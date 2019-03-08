A win for Fin: six-year-old receives Cranbrook Citizen Award

Fin holds his certificate aloft with his trusty litter-picking tool. Picture: Philippa Davies Philippa Davies

He was nominated by local residents for organising regular litter-picking events to keep Cranbrook clean and tidy

Fin Smith during one of his litter-picking events. Picture: Terry Ife Fin Smith during one of his litter-picking events. Picture: Terry Ife

Six-year-old environmental campaigner Fin Smith has received the Cranbrook Citizen Award - nominated by local residents.

Fin set up his own litter-picking club last year and holds monthly events clearing up rubbish from Cranbrook's public spaces.

On Monday, May 20 he was presented with a trophy and certificate by Cllr Les Bayliss during the Meeting of the Town at the Younghayes Centre. The presentation came as a surprise for Fin, whose mum Beckah Smith had told him he had been nominated, but not that he was the winner.

When his name was read out, he grinned and gave a thumbs-up before walking up to receive his prize.

The nominations for Fin praised his community spirit. One said "He deserves this due to feeling so passionate about the cleanliness of his home town and regularly gathering a large number of residents of mixed ages to help keep the area clean and tidy.. He is just brilliant." Another said: "He is a great role model, not only for children but for adults as well."