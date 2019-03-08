Sixteen will contest 14 seats on Lyme Town Council

Lyme Regis Town Council's Guildhall headquarters. Picture CC Archant

List of candidates announced for May 2 poll.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Sixteen candidates will contest the 14 seats available on Lyme Regis Town Council at next month’s election.

The following are standing for the poll on Thursday, May 2.

BAWDEN, Belinda.

BROOM, John Henry (Ind).

DONEY, Richard Harold

ELLIS, Kelsey Jobina.

ELLIS, Michaela Louise.

HOWE, Leon Petroc (Lab).

LARCOMBE, Brian Alan.

LARCOMBE, Sean Nicholas James.

MILLER, Steve.

REYNOLDS, Cheryl Lesley.

RUFFLE, David Alan.

SARSON, David Ian (Ind).

SCOWEN, Jeff.

STAMMERS, Gillian Louise.

TURNER, Graham Charles Andrew.

WILLIAMS, Stanley Bruce (Ind).