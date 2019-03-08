Advanced search

Sixteen will contest 14 seats on Lyme Town Council

PUBLISHED: 10:50 05 April 2019

Lyme Regis Town Council's Guildhall headquarters. Picture CC

Archant

List of candidates announced for May 2 poll.

Sixteen candidates will contest the 14 seats available on Lyme Regis Town Council at next month’s election.

The following are standing for the poll on Thursday, May 2.

BAWDEN, Belinda.

BROOM, John Henry (Ind).

DONEY, Richard Harold

ELLIS, Kelsey Jobina.

ELLIS, Michaela Louise.

HOWE, Leon Petroc (Lab).

LARCOMBE, Brian Alan.

LARCOMBE, Sean Nicholas James.

MILLER, Steve.

REYNOLDS, Cheryl Lesley.

RUFFLE, David Alan.

SARSON, David Ian (Ind).

SCOWEN, Jeff.

STAMMERS, Gillian Louise.

TURNER, Graham Charles Andrew.

WILLIAMS, Stanley Bruce (Ind).

