Sixteen will contest 14 seats on Lyme Town Council
PUBLISHED: 10:50 05 April 2019
Archant
List of candidates announced for May 2 poll.
Sixteen candidates will contest the 14 seats available on Lyme Regis Town Council at next month’s election.
The following are standing for the poll on Thursday, May 2.
BAWDEN, Belinda.
BROOM, John Henry (Ind).
DONEY, Richard Harold
ELLIS, Kelsey Jobina.
ELLIS, Michaela Louise.
HOWE, Leon Petroc (Lab).
LARCOMBE, Brian Alan.
LARCOMBE, Sean Nicholas James.
MILLER, Steve.
REYNOLDS, Cheryl Lesley.
RUFFLE, David Alan.
SARSON, David Ian (Ind).
SCOWEN, Jeff.
STAMMERS, Gillian Louise.
TURNER, Graham Charles Andrew.
WILLIAMS, Stanley Bruce (Ind).
Comments have been disabled on this article.