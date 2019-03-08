Advanced search

Sixth Laura Ashley Tea Room in the UK opens up in Hawkchurch hotel

PUBLISHED: 12:25 06 June 2019 | UPDATED: 12:29 06 June 2019

Carrie and Adam outside the Fairwater Head Hotel. Picture: Justelle Marketing and Media

A Hawkchurch hotel is celebrating the much-anticipated arrival of its new tea room.

Fairwater Head Hotel, which also welcomes head chef David Brown in its Greenfields Restaurant, has opened a Laura Ashley tea room.

The new facility, called The Tea Room, is just the sixth Laura Ashley tea room to open in the UK.

Owner Carrie Southwell, who runs the hotel with her husband Adam, said: "Laura Ashley has helped redesign and redecorate the Edwardian drawing room, capturing its history and provenance and adding a style synonymous with Laura Ashley.

"This includes bespoke lighting and wall panels, as well as designer furniture and tableware from their own collections.

"We feel this is the right match for us and our guests. The Laura Ashley style is perfectly suited for our building and the renovations have made a beautiful room into an outstanding one."

Mr Southwell added: "We are thrilled to be able to offer something else to our guests that is truly unique in the area. Interest is high - we never knew we had so many friends!'

The couple, who met in 1985 when they were both working a beautiful Swiss ski resort, took over the Fairwater Head Hotel in 2007.

Since taking on the venue, it has scooped a host of awards, including AA 1 and 2 rosettes, Taste of the West Gold, Devon Food runners up to Best Restaurant.

They have spent many years upgrading, improving and enhancing the hotel and enjoy the

