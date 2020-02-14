Honiton carers learn to relax

Members of Honiton Carers Support Group enjoyed a sleep and relaxation workshop at their meeting on Wednesday (February 12).

Sally Radcliffe and Tracey Thompson, from Devon Carers, conducted the session which started with some breathing exercises followed by a list of common sleep issues.

These included waking up during the night, being unable to unwind and 'worries and what ifs' keeping people awake.

This was followed with a group discussion on how best to solve one's problems and worries.

The session concluded with a helpful breathing exercise before copies of The Good Night Guide together with a sleep diary were issued to everyone.

Group leader Winnie Cameron thanked Sally and Tracey for their very interesting, interactive at times very funny and helpful workshop which everyone enjoyed and which was followed by a social and light refreshments.

For further details about Honiton Carers Support Group email winniekjaer@btinternet.com or telephone 07974 636926.