Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

SNEAK PEEK: New £150,000 eatery at Honiton garden centre will feature 'living wall' and coffee corners

PUBLISHED: 11:29 29 May 2019 | UPDATED: 11:56 29 May 2019

James Trevett in the new eatery at Combe Garden Centre. Picture: Callum Lawton

James Trevett in the new eatery at Combe Garden Centre. Picture: Callum Lawton

Archant

A 'living wall', coffee corners and a kitchen headed by a top chef is coming to a Honiton garden centre as work progresses on its new £150,000 eatery.

Work is ongoing on the new restaurant at Combe Garden Centre. Picture: Callum LawtonWork is ongoing on the new restaurant at Combe Garden Centre. Picture: Callum Lawton

The 82-seat restaurant is part of an extension to Combe Garden Centre in Gittisham, which opened at the start of December last year.

Manager James Trevett, formerly of Sidmouth Garden Centre, said he is 'really excited' to see the eatery in action when its build is complete.

He said: "We had a picture of how we wanted it to look and feel.

"We went to design companies, but did not give them a brief - what they came back with did not light us up at all.

The new restaurant at Combe Garden Centre. Picture: Callum LawtonThe new restaurant at Combe Garden Centre. Picture: Callum Lawton

"Myself, Combe Estate and our new manageress, Kimberley Astley-Jones, all had the same vision for this place - to the design details and the big serving hatch in the kitchen where customers can see the food being cooked."

Planning permission for the restaurant was granted by district planners earlier this year.

Mr Trevett said: "The new restaurant will feature a coffee corner with sofas and a living wall full of plants. We want it to feel like a knock-down orangery, like a garden centre should be.

"We will not have pictures on the wall for sale.

This will soon be a new eatery at Combe Garden Centre. Picture: Callum LawtonThis will soon be a new eatery at Combe Garden Centre. Picture: Callum Lawton

"This is a self-standing individual business that wants to gain a good reputation with other businesses and show that it is a proper eatery."

Mr Trevett revealed that he has 'poached' a chef from a 'proper restaurant', who is excited to get going at the garden centre.

New manageress Kimberley also joins the new business with more than 20 years of experience in the food industry on her CV.

Mr Trevett said since opening to now, the feedback he has received from customers has been very good - which has been mirrored in the centre's takings.

He added: "I was very cautious with my predictions, I wanted to be slightly reserved and see how it went. As it happens, people are coming in because of the quality."

The success of Combe Garden Centre is well due, following a fraught build which was hampered by delays.

Originally planned to open in April last year, work was halted after excavation works of the site, on the former Meadow View Nursery site in Gittisham, uncovered a settlement dating back to the Bronze Age.

More delays would see the centre finally open in December.

Most Read

‘Noisy’ builders upset Seaton residents

Kate Baker (left) points towards the houses being built within feet of their boundary hedge, alongside neighbour Jackie Hamblem and husband Les Baker. Picture Chris Carson

Brexit Party romp to victory in European elections

Brexit Party candidate Anne Widdecombe. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

Exeter City sign new centre back, five things for City fans to digest

Exeter City FC crest. Picture: exetercityfc @wikimedia commons

Inflatable ‘theme park’ comes to Honiton

Inflatable slide. Picture: South West's Inflatable Theme Park

Play area opened in Dalwood by popular children’s author

Dalwood has a new play area. Picture: Dalwood Recreation Trust

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘Noisy’ builders upset Seaton residents

Kate Baker (left) points towards the houses being built within feet of their boundary hedge, alongside neighbour Jackie Hamblem and husband Les Baker. Picture Chris Carson

Brexit Party romp to victory in European elections

Brexit Party candidate Anne Widdecombe. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

Exeter City sign new centre back, five things for City fans to digest

Exeter City FC crest. Picture: exetercityfc @wikimedia commons

Inflatable ‘theme park’ comes to Honiton

Inflatable slide. Picture: South West's Inflatable Theme Park

Play area opened in Dalwood by popular children’s author

Dalwood has a new play area. Picture: Dalwood Recreation Trust

Latest from the Midweek Herald

SNEAK PEEK: New £150,000 eatery at Honiton garden centre will feature ‘living wall’ and coffee corners

James Trevett in the new eatery at Combe Garden Centre. Picture: Callum Lawton

Kilmington skipper speaks about his side’s derby win over Seaton

A generic cricket picture.

Seaton skipper after defeat at Kilmington: “We must all take responsibility”

A generic cricket picture.

On cue to raise funds for a life-saving charity

Royal Clarence pool tournament winner winner Tom Gibz with Gary Spellar, Tim Pike and Jordan James. picture Rachel Chew

Axe Yacht Club welcomes visitors aboard

Devon Freewheelers collect their cheque from Axe Yacht Club members. Picture AYC
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists