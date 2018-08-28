Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Snow falls in Devon with more expected to come

PUBLISHED: 13:23 22 January 2019 | UPDATED: 13:39 22 January 2019

The view today (January 22) from Sharpitor, Dartmoor. Picture: Paul McDonnell.

The view today (January 22) from Sharpitor, Dartmoor. Picture: Paul McDonnell.

Archant

More snow is expected to fall tonight. Will your area be getting any of the white stuff?

The view today (January 22) from Sharpitor, Dartmoor. Picture: Paul McDonnell.The view today (January 22) from Sharpitor, Dartmoor. Picture: Paul McDonnell.

Snow is falling in Devon and more is predicted to fall today (Tuesday) and overnight into tomorrow.

Dartmoor has been turned white today while the majority of Devon has remained snow free, instead experiencing: heavy rain, sleet, hail and freezing temperatures.

Much of the county woke up to ice-clad vehicles and tricky driving conditions.

According to the Met Office today ‘the snow will mainly be over the hills, although there may be some in low lying areas’ later this evening.

The view today (January 22) from Sharpitor, Dartmoor. Picture: Paul McDonnell.The view today (January 22) from Sharpitor, Dartmoor. Picture: Paul McDonnell.

Tonight there will be more snow on high ground, with a chance of some snow in low lying areas.

Temperatures will drop to -1C tonight, with a widespread frost expected to form.

There will be another frosty and icy start to the day tomorrow. It will be a largely dry day with bright periods.

Wintry showers bringing snow, sleet and rain to coastal areas are ‘possible’.

From Thursday onwards temperatures are expected to rise but overcast rainy conditions should be expected to dominate the weather going into the weekend.

Most Read

Dozens of redundancies as holiday park firm - with property in Honiton - goes into administration

Blossom Hill Park. Ref mhh 04 19TI 8643. Picture: Terry Ife

Road near Honiton closed after 40-ft lorry breaks down on humpback bridge

Police slow sign

First Oxford place for a Holyrood student

Lauren Winch. Picture: Holyrood Academy

Man assisting police after Lyme burglaries

Dorset police officer

Snow falls in Devon with more expected to come

The view today (January 22) from Sharpitor, Dartmoor. Picture: Paul McDonnell.

Most Read

Dozens of redundancies as holiday park firm - with property in Honiton - goes into administration

#includeImage($article, 225)

Road near Honiton closed after 40-ft lorry breaks down on humpback bridge

#includeImage($article, 225)

First Oxford place for a Holyrood student

#includeImage($article, 225)

Man assisting police after Lyme burglaries

#includeImage($article, 225)

Snow falls in Devon with more expected to come

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Honiton 2nds impress in thrilling meeting with Tiverton

Sidmouth at home to Kingsbridge. shsp 49 18TI 6071. Picture: Terry Ife

Axe Cliff senior success for John Hanna

Mick Swann congratulates John Hanna after his win in the Axe Cliff Stableford. Also in the picture is third placed Paul Hilder who was edged out for second spot by Adrian Bishop (not in picture). Picture: BRIAN BAILLEY THOMPSON.

Society no longer values teachers, says Lyme head

Headteacher Dr Richard Steward. Picture: Woodroffe School

Birthday wish comes true for Axminster care home resident

Frank Piper celebrates his 91st birtdhay with a ride in a vintage motorbike and sidecar. Picture Tudor Cottage

Axminster stroke survivor’s courage recognised

Kirsty receives her award from mayor Derek Borthwick. Picture The Stroke Society
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists