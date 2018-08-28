Advanced search

Snow is falling across Devon - your guide to the next 48 hours

PUBLISHED: 13:15 30 January 2019 | UPDATED: 13:15 30 January 2019

Snow has settled on Woodbury Common. Picture: Dan Wilkins.

Snow is falling and there is more on the way.

Three separate weather warnings have been issued by the Met Office between Wednesday and Friday. Picture: Met Office.Three separate weather warnings have been issued by the Met Office between Wednesday and Friday. Picture: Met Office.

Snow is falling across the county, weather warnings are in place and the emergency services are out in force trying to keep the county moving.

Devon and Cornwall Police has helped more than 40 motorists stuck due to ice and snow already today (January 30).

Snow has settled on Woodbury Common, Dartmoor and in many places in North Devon, with more snow on the way.

There are three weather warnings for snow and ice in place from 6pm today (January 30) and 9pm on Friday, February 1.

Experts at the Met Office have warned some injuries are likely from slips and falls on icy surfaces.

Motorists should also expect delays ‘on roads stranding some vehicles and passengers’. Rail and air travel may also be impacted by the icy conditions.

Today’s wintry showers should ease this afternoon but a frost is expected to return this evening as temperatures ‘fall sharply’. Some snow showers are expected in coastal areas tonight.

Thursday (January 31) is predicted to be cloudy and increasingly windy with a band of rain, sleet and snow pushing steadily eastwards across the entire county. Heavy ‘thundery showers’ are expected overnight on Thursday.

The county council’s gritters will be treating many of the main routes across the county overnight, with a widespread heavy frost and icy conditions expected tomorrow morning. Untreated surfaces could be hazardous.

Councillor Stuart Hughes, Devon County Council cabinet member for highway management, said: “There is a risk of snow this week, with the first spell of wintry showers expected from tomorrow afternoon, so we would urge everyone to be prepared. Our advice is to plan your journey, keep an eye on the weather forecast and please take extra care when travelling.”

The county council is reminding people of the following advice:

• Avoid overnight travel unless absolutely essential as roads will always be more hazardous at night with less traffic and colder temperatures.

• Never assume a road has been salted. Remember that showers or rain will wash salt off roads leaving them prone to ice, and in extreme cold even salting will not stop ice from forming.

• Allow additional time for your journey and reduce your speed.

• Drive with care and according to the conditions.

• If you have vulnerable or elderly neighbours, think about how they could be helped through the cold spell.

• Try to maintain indoor temperatures to at least 18C, particularly if you are not mobile, have long term illness or are 65 or over;

• Listen to local radio for updates on current weather conditions and ensure you are stocked with food and medications.

For more information and travel advice from Devon County Council visit: www.devon.gov.uk/winter_travel or for updates on Twitter follow @DevonAlert.

