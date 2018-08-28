Gallery
Readers’ pictures: snow scenes around Honiton and Axe Valley
PUBLISHED: 10:21 01 February 2019
Picture: James Walton
Readers have been sending us there snow pictures from across Honiton and Axe Valley.
Snowfall in Honiton. Picture: James Walton
Have you captured any photos of the latest snowfall around Honiton and Axe Valley? Send them in to us and we’ll add them to our web gallery. Don’t forget to say who took the photos and where they were taken.
To send us your photos simply comment on the gallery post on the Midweek Herald Facebook page or upload them to iwitness24 (our photography website) at http://eastdevon.iwitness24.co.uk/home
Comments have been disabled on this article.