PICTURES: Honiton snow scenes

PUBLISHED: 14:50 30 January 2019 | UPDATED: 15:41 30 January 2019

Snow covers the top of Roundball Hill, Honiton. Picture: Janet Powell

Snow covers the top of Roundball Hill, Honiton. Picture: Janet Powell

Picture: Janet Powell

Don’t miss our round up of snow pictures from our readers.

Honiton and the surrounding area received its fair share of snow over night and this morning.

We’ve received some super pictures and video from our readers of snow scenes spotted around Honiton, Broadhembury and Yarcombe and we’d love to see yours.

If you've taken a picture or video and would like to see it appear in our gallery then message us on Facebook

Snow settled on the road (A30) in Yarcombe. Picture: Alex Walton PhotographySnow settled on the road (A30) in Yarcombe. Picture: Alex Walton Photography

Snow settled on the road (A30) in Yarcombe. Picture: Alex Walton PhotographySnow settled on the road (A30) in Yarcombe. Picture: Alex Walton Photography

Snow settled on the road (A30) in Yarcombe. Picture: Alex Walton PhotographySnow settled on the road (A30) in Yarcombe. Picture: Alex Walton Photography

A dusting of snow in Broadhembury. Picture: Jackie RockA dusting of snow in Broadhembury. Picture: Jackie Rock

Snow scenes at Middlehills, Honiton. Picture: Dawn EnticottSnow scenes at Middlehills, Honiton. Picture: Dawn Enticott

Snow scenes at Middlehills, Honiton. Picture: Dawn EnticottSnow scenes at Middlehills, Honiton. Picture: Dawn Enticott

Snow scenes at Middlehills, Honiton. Picture: Dawn EnticottSnow scenes at Middlehills, Honiton. Picture: Dawn Enticott

View from the top of Roundball Hill. Picture: Catherine HarwoodView from the top of Roundball Hill. Picture: Catherine Harwood

A robin in the snow at Middlehills, Honiton. Picture: Dawn EnticottA robin in the snow at Middlehills, Honiton. Picture: Dawn Enticott



