Gallery
PICTURES: Honiton snow scenes
PUBLISHED: 14:50 30 January 2019 | UPDATED: 15:41 30 January 2019
Picture: Janet Powell
Don’t miss our round up of snow pictures from our readers.
Honiton and the surrounding area received its fair share of snow over night and this morning.
We’ve received some super pictures and video from our readers of snow scenes spotted around Honiton, Broadhembury and Yarcombe and we’d love to see yours.
If you’ve taken a picture or video and would like to see it appear in our gallery then message us on Facebook or upload your shots to our iwitness24 photography website at: http://eastdevon.iwitness24.co.uk.
Snow settled on the road (A30) in Yarcombe. Picture: Alex Walton Photography
Snow settled on the road (A30) in Yarcombe. Picture: Alex Walton Photography
Snow settled on the road (A30) in Yarcombe. Picture: Alex Walton Photography
A dusting of snow in Broadhembury. Picture: Jackie Rock
Snow scenes at Middlehills, Honiton. Picture: Dawn Enticott
Snow scenes at Middlehills, Honiton. Picture: Dawn Enticott
Snow scenes at Middlehills, Honiton. Picture: Dawn Enticott
View from the top of Roundball Hill. Picture: Catherine Harwood
A robin in the snow at Middlehills, Honiton. Picture: Dawn Enticott
