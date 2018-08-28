East Devon school announces closure due to snow – latest updates
PUBLISHED: 06:45 01 February 2019 | UPDATED: 07:06 01 February 2019
Archant
So far two East Devon school will not be opening today (February 1) it has been announced as East Devon prepares to be hit by snow.
Honiton Community College and Branscombe Primary School have announced they will not open today according to Devon County Council.
At 7am the follow schools announced they would be closing:
Littletown Primary Academy,
Membury Primary Academy
Awliscombe Church of England Primary School
Payhembury Church Of England Primary School
Honiton Primary School
Colyton Grammar School
Upottery Primary School
Broadhembury Church of England Primary School
Farway Church Of England Primary School
Offwell Church Of England Primary School
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning, which runs until 1pm tomorrow, warning that snow and ice will bring disruption to parts of Devon.
A spokesman from the Met Office has said people can expect possible travel delays on roads stranding some vehicles and passengers.
They also say there could be possible cancellations to rail and air travel.
Mill Water School, in Bicton, near Budleigh Salterton, closed yesterday due to an amber warning in place between 2pm and 9pm tonight.
More updates to follow
Comments have been disabled on this article.