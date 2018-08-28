Advanced search

East Devon school announces closure due to snow – latest updates

PUBLISHED: 06:45 01 February 2019 | UPDATED: 07:06 01 February 2019

Honiton has received a dusting of snow. Picture: Lydia Catling.

So far two East Devon school will not be opening today (February 1) it has been announced as East Devon prepares to be hit by snow.

Honiton Community College and Branscombe Primary School have announced they will not open today according to Devon County Council.

At 7am the follow schools announced they would be closing:

Littletown Primary Academy,

Membury Primary Academy

Awliscombe Church of England Primary School

Payhembury Church Of England Primary School

Honiton Primary School

Colyton Grammar School

Upottery Primary School

Broadhembury Church of England Primary School

Farway Church Of England Primary School

Offwell Church Of England Primary School

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning, which runs until 1pm tomorrow, warning that snow and ice will bring disruption to parts of Devon.

A spokesman from the Met Office has said people can expect possible travel delays on roads stranding some vehicles and passengers.

They also say there could be possible cancellations to rail and air travel.

Mill Water School, in Bicton, near Budleigh Salterton, closed yesterday due to an amber warning in place between 2pm and 9pm tonight.

More updates to follow

