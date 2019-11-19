Former Axminster businessman hopes his festive number will hit the charts

Antony Chipperfield performing Snowballs Not Cannonballs. Picture: Antony Chipperfield Picture: Antony Chipperfield

A former Axminster businessman who has busked his way around Europe is hoping to make waves in the music charts this Christmas.

Antony Chipperfield, who used to own Trade and Donate - now known as the Recycling Shop in Axminster - penned Snowballs Not Cannonballs in mid-summer during a journey across France.

Now published on YouTube, the music video of his festive number has racked up almost 3,000 views.

Mr Chipperfield said: "I sold up after meeting my now wife and along with our daughter, a year old at the time, we bought a big blue converted bus and decided to hit the road and perform my music around the UK and Europe.

"Nearly six years later I am still having an epic journey, have performed at many venues as well as busking in the beautiful French market towns among many other locations."

To record his Christmas song, Mr Chipperfield met with Mark O'Sullivan, of Arkam Media, and filmed his performance in Exmoor in autumn.

He added: "We located Lorcan Drysdale, a West Highland piper, who regularly performs with the Bristol pipers and Emma Hill, lead vocalist of South West cover band Scarlet.

"I put word out that I was needing a choir and to meet with us at a said time and location, but no-one turned up

"But we realised we had all we needed as Lorcan's daughters attended that day and have experience with the school choir in their hometown of Exmouth.

"So, along with my sound guy, Mark O'Sullivan's daughter, and my lovely daughter and wife, they beautifully and organically formed the choir that day and it has worked brilliantly."

Mr Chipperfield revealed the reason why he wants his festive song to do well commercially.

He is planning for any money raised from the sales of his song to fund a new song, to be composed by May next year.

Mr Chipperfield said : "All proceeds from this song I wish to go towards Help for Heroes.

"That track describes an ex-tank commander who now sits homeless in the streets suffering from PTSD. This Christmas track is very important to me in many ways. I honestly feel that we in the UK are ready for a fresh new Christmas song that isn't a cover or a song about sausage rolls."

The track will soon be available to buy from iTunes, Amazon, Google Play and Spotify.