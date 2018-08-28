Uplyme gardeners get tips on flower arranging

Sarah Broom with her arrangeemnts – spring (left) and winter. Picture U&LRHS Archant

Designer Sarah Broom creates displays for winter and spring

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

East Devon floral designer Sarah Broom gave a demonstration to members of the Uplyme and Lyme Regis Horticultural Society (U&LRHS) at their January meeting.

She showed them how to put together two creative flower arrangements for the winter and spring seasons.

Her focus for the spring design was on bringing together a range of textures using twigs, waxy orchid flowers, tulips, ferns and broom to sit in a circular surround she had crafted from hazel and alder twigs.

In the winter design she demonstrated how an arrangement could be prepared for competition.

Taking the idea of “The Potting Shed”, which will be one of the floral categories for this year’s U&LRHS summer show, Sarah used a clay roof tile as might be found on an old shed to represent the theme.

She affixed oasis to hold the display and used fresh green and white flower and foliage to create a stunning multi-tiered display.

Both arrangements were much admired by the society members.