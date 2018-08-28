Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Uplyme gardeners get tips on flower arranging

PUBLISHED: 15:00 25 January 2019

Sarah Broom with her arrangeemnts – spring (left) and winter. Picture U&LRHS

Sarah Broom with her arrangeemnts – spring (left) and winter. Picture U&LRHS

Archant

Designer Sarah Broom creates displays for winter and spring

East Devon floral designer Sarah Broom gave a demonstration to members of the Uplyme and Lyme Regis Horticultural Society (U&LRHS) at their January meeting.

She showed them how to put together two creative flower arrangements for the winter and spring seasons.

Her focus for the spring design was on bringing together a range of textures using twigs, waxy orchid flowers, tulips, ferns and broom to sit in a circular surround she had crafted from hazel and alder twigs.

In the winter design she demonstrated how an arrangement could be prepared for competition.

Taking the idea of “The Potting Shed”, which will be one of the floral categories for this year’s U&LRHS summer show, Sarah used a clay roof tile as might be found on an old shed to represent the theme.

She affixed oasis to hold the display and used fresh green and white flower and foliage to create a stunning multi-tiered display.

Both arrangements were much admired by the society members.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Dozens of redundancies as holiday park firm - with property in Honiton - goes into administration

Blossom Hill Park. Ref mhh 04 19TI 8643. Picture: Terry Ife

Road near Honiton closed after 40-ft lorry breaks down on humpback bridge

Police slow sign

Snow falls in Devon with more expected to come

The view today (January 22) from Sharpitor, Dartmoor. Picture: Paul McDonnell.

Ex convict jailed for Axminster hammer attack

Steven McMahon

Man assisting police after Lyme burglaries

Dorset police officer

Most Read

Dozens of redundancies as holiday park firm - with property in Honiton - goes into administration

Blossom Hill Park. Ref mhh 04 19TI 8643. Picture: Terry Ife

Road near Honiton closed after 40-ft lorry breaks down on humpback bridge

Police slow sign

Snow falls in Devon with more expected to come

The view today (January 22) from Sharpitor, Dartmoor. Picture: Paul McDonnell.

Ex convict jailed for Axminster hammer attack

Steven McMahon

Man assisting police after Lyme burglaries

Dorset police officer

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Uplyme gardeners get tips on flower arranging

Sarah Broom with her arrangeemnts – spring (left) and winter. Picture U&LRHS

FIRST LOOK: Plans for 82-seater restaurant at Honiton garden centre

Floor plans for Combe Garden Centre's new proposed restaurant. Picture: James Trevett

Ex convict jailed for Axminster hammer attack

Steven McMahon

Futuristic robot lawnmowers could soon be cutting grass in Honiton

Ambrogio's L350i Elite is a common model for slightly smaller areas - mowing 1.7 acres, which is the same size as the marked Wembley football pitch. Picture: Ambrogio Robotic Lawnmowers

Quick-fire Otters make it 11 straight victories

Ottery away at East Budleigh. Ref shsp 02 19TI 7853. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists