Soho Theatre Company comes to Lyme Regis

Published: 12:00 AM October 13, 2021

Paines Plough's Sessions at Soho Theatre with Joseph Black (c) The Other Richard (7) - Credit: Supplied

Acclaimed theatre companies Paines Plough and Soho Theatre have announced they are staging a new play in Lyme Regis by Ifeyinwa Frederick, and directed by Philip Morris.

Exploring the complexities of mental health in young men, masculinity, depression and therapy, Sessions will be performed on 14 October at the Marine Theatre. Ifeyinwa’s debut play The Hoes was shortlisted for the Verity Bargate Award in 2018.

Alongside her theatre work, Ifeyinwa is a restaurateur, co-founding Chuku's - the world's first Nigerian tapas restaurant - and was included on Forbes’ list of 100 Female Founders in Europe. Philip Morris was a Trainee Director at The Royal Court Theatre and is the founder and Artistic Director of Trybe House Theatre.

Raw, funny and bittersweet, Sessions interrogates the challenge of opening up and accepting our own vulnerabilities.

The one-man play will be performed by Joseph Black. Joseph’s theatre credits include Clay in The Dutchmen, Duke Orsino and The Great Goblin King in the Duke Theatre’s The Hobbit (UK Theatre Award – Best Show).

Tickets are available at £6 under 18s / £10.00 advance / £12.00 on the door. 10% discount for members. Bar opens at 6:30pm and show starts at 7:30pm.

The very next day, October 15, two blues legends, guitarist Dave Kelly and Boogie Woogie pianist Bob Hall, have joined forces to play at the Marine Theatre. Together, they have played with some of the most illustrious and respected figures in blues and rock, including Chuck Berry, Howlin’ Wolf, John Lee Hooker, and Muddy Waters.

Dave Kelly, singer, guitarist and songwriter, is a founder member of The Blues Band (which has recently celebrated its 40th anniversary). Bob Hall, singer, pianist and songwriter, is a founder member of The Groundhogs and Savoy Brown.

Friends since they were neighbours in the sixties Dave Kelly & Bob Hall have notable careers in the British Blues Scene and have won many awards for their artistry.

Tickets are available for £16.50 advance / £20 on the door, 10% discount for members. The Bar opens at 7:00pm and show starts at 8pm.

Dave Kelly - Credit: Supplied



