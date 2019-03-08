Axminster's Flamingo Pool is in the pink

Swimmers in the Flamngo Pool. Picture: Flamingo Pool Archant

Increases in membership and extra swimming lessons contributed to another 'solid year' for Axminster's Flamingo Pool.

The good news was reported at the Axe Valley Swimming Association's 20th annual general meeting, on November 6.

It was attended by the volunteer committee, along with members of the public who are regular pool users.

Flamingo Pool manager, Steve Buxton said the increased numbers using the facility was helped in part by the temporary closure of Chard pool.

He thanked the committee, his staff and the customers, with special praise for the Axe Vale Show, which provides vital funding. He said their generous donations continued to help the pool maintain its high standards.

Chairman, Alison Vickers said that financially it had been another challenging year.

Although revenue was slightly increased, expenses in running the pool had also increased. Repairs to the infrastructure were high due to its age.

She thanked the supporters, the Axe Vale Show and Steve Buxton and his team for their loyalty and hard work.

She also announced her decision to retire from as chairman from March.

Now in its 21st year, the Flamingo Pool continues to be very popular with schools, swimming clubs and the general public alike.

It is a charitable company owned by the people of the Axe Valley and surrounding area, supervised by unpaid trustees who are all local people.

The late Dave Swarbrick, who helped plan and construct the Flamingo Pool, realised from the start that it would probably need additional funding, particularly in its early years.

To raise the money, he started the Axe Vale Festival of Gardening and Crafts - now the Axe Vale Show - which has continued to support the pool and other local charities ever since.

The committee would welcome anyone interested in helping to support the pool - a self-funded registered charity which does not receive public sector funding or grants.

Contact Steve Buxton, 01297 35800 or email info@flamingopool.co.uk

For more details see the website - www.flamingopool.co.uk or follow them on Twitter - @poolflamingo or Facebook www.facebook.com/flam.pool