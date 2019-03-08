Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Boats are blessed at Lyme Regis

PUBLISHED: 09:07 28 May 2019

Crew members take the the wreaths on board the lifeboat. Picrure Richard Horobin

Crew members take the the wreaths on board the lifeboat. Picrure Richard Horobin

Archant

An estimated 200 people attended the open air service

The service on the slipway. Picture Richard HorobinThe service on the slipway. Picture Richard Horobin

Around 200 people attended Sunday's Blessing of the Boats open air service at the RNLI's lifeboat station in Lyme Regis.

The poignant service was conducted by the Rev Rosemary Bragg, interregnum team vicar, and the Rev Eric Holdstock from Lyme Regis Baptist Church.

The lesson was read by the recently elected mayor of Lyme Regis, Councillor Brian Larcombe.

Four wreaths were taken out to sea by members of the volunteer lifeboat crew, marking remembrance of those who have died but also celebrating 'relief and gratitude' for lifeboat crews, coastguards and helicopter crews all of whom have saved many lives.

Lifeboat crew member Georgia Robson lays a wreath at sea with the gig club escort in the background. Picture Richard HorobinLifeboat crew member Georgia Robson lays a wreath at sea with the gig club escort in the background. Picture Richard Horobin

Music for the service was provided by Lyme Regis Town Band.

* RNLI volunteers provide a 24-hour search and rescue service around the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland coasts. The charity operates more than 238 lifeboat stations and more than 240 lifeguard units.

Since the RNLI was founded in 1824 its lifeboat crews and lifeguards have saved over 142,200 lives.

Most Read

‘Noisy’ builders upset Seaton residents

Kate Baker (left) points towards the houses being built within feet of their boundary hedge, alongside neighbour Jackie Hamblem and husband Les Baker. Picture Chris Carson

Exeter City sign new centre back, five things for City fans to digest

Exeter City FC crest. Picture: exetercityfc @wikimedia commons

Brexit Party romp to victory in European elections

Brexit Party candidate Anne Widdecombe. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

Play area opened in Dalwood by popular children’s author

Dalwood has a new play area. Picture: Dalwood Recreation Trust

Cranbrook running group member clocks up 100th Parkrun

Exeter College - Cranbrook - Running Club members with Olwen Coates (kneeling) as she attended her 100th Parkrun at Killerton on the final Saturday of May. Picture DEBBIE PHILLIPS

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘Noisy’ builders upset Seaton residents

Kate Baker (left) points towards the houses being built within feet of their boundary hedge, alongside neighbour Jackie Hamblem and husband Les Baker. Picture Chris Carson

Exeter City sign new centre back, five things for City fans to digest

Exeter City FC crest. Picture: exetercityfc @wikimedia commons

Brexit Party romp to victory in European elections

Brexit Party candidate Anne Widdecombe. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

Play area opened in Dalwood by popular children’s author

Dalwood has a new play area. Picture: Dalwood Recreation Trust

Cranbrook running group member clocks up 100th Parkrun

Exeter College - Cranbrook - Running Club members with Olwen Coates (kneeling) as she attended her 100th Parkrun at Killerton on the final Saturday of May. Picture DEBBIE PHILLIPS

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Boats are blessed at Lyme Regis

Crew members take the the wreaths on board the lifeboat. Picrure Richard Horobin

Millwey Rise teams contest the Tony Miller Memorial Cup at Cloakham Lawns

Goal!

Historic lot of wartime memorabilia could fetch £15,000 at Honiton auction

Peter Casement's wartime memorabilia is going under the hammer. Picture courtesy of Sue Cade.

Axe Cliff ladies share spoils in Sheelah Creasy meeting with Saunton

Golf club and ball

Upottery suffer defeat away at Kentisbeare

Upottery batsmen and umpire during a Devon League game.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists