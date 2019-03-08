Boats are blessed at Lyme Regis

Crew members take the the wreaths on board the lifeboat.

An estimated 200 people attended the open air service

The service on the slipway.

Around 200 people attended Sunday's Blessing of the Boats open air service at the RNLI's lifeboat station in Lyme Regis.

The poignant service was conducted by the Rev Rosemary Bragg, interregnum team vicar, and the Rev Eric Holdstock from Lyme Regis Baptist Church.

The lesson was read by the recently elected mayor of Lyme Regis, Councillor Brian Larcombe.

Four wreaths were taken out to sea by members of the volunteer lifeboat crew, marking remembrance of those who have died but also celebrating 'relief and gratitude' for lifeboat crews, coastguards and helicopter crews all of whom have saved many lives.

Lifeboat crew member Georgia Robson lays a wreath at sea with the gig club escort in the background.

Music for the service was provided by Lyme Regis Town Band.

* RNLI volunteers provide a 24-hour search and rescue service around the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland coasts. The charity operates more than 238 lifeboat stations and more than 240 lifeguard units.

Since the RNLI was founded in 1824 its lifeboat crews and lifeguards have saved over 142,200 lives.