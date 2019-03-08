Axe Valley NT fair raises more than £500

Axe Valley National Trust Centre volunteers at their autumn fair in Colyford. Picture NT Archant

The National Trust's Axe Valley Centre raised £437 at its autumn fair, despite some dreadful weather.

At the event, at Colyford Memorial Hall, on Saturday, October 26, the National Trust shop took an additional £100.

The amounts raised through the fairs, along with membership fees, are given out in grants to local National Trust sites.

The £3,000 raised so far this year will be divided between A la Ronde, Branscombe for Mill Access, Castle Drogo towards the cost of Lutyens-style garden furniture and Killerton for drawing restoration work.

The group now has a new talks organiser who has booked a varied selection of speakers for 2020.

The season begins on January 8 with a talk by Dr Patrick Hoyte entitled "Life below stairs".

Following talks will include 'Smuggling in Devon: the truth behind the fiction' by Robert Hesketh and later in the year a talk 'Life behind the side shows"'.

Non-members are welcome to these talks at Colyford Memorial Hall, admission being £2 including tea/coffee and biscuit