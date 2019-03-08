Advanced search

Axe Valley NT fair raises more than £500

PUBLISHED: 07:01 31 October 2019

Axe Valley National Trust Centre volunteers at their autumn fair in Colyford. Picture NT

Axe Valley National Trust Centre volunteers at their autumn fair in Colyford. Picture NT

The National Trust's Axe Valley Centre raised £437 at its autumn fair, despite some dreadful weather.

At the event, at Colyford Memorial Hall, on Saturday, October 26, the National Trust shop took an additional £100.

The amounts raised through the fairs, along with membership fees, are given out in grants to local National Trust sites.

The £3,000 raised so far this year will be divided between A la Ronde, Branscombe for Mill Access, Castle Drogo towards the cost of Lutyens-style garden furniture and Killerton for drawing restoration work.

The group now has a new talks organiser who has booked a varied selection of speakers for 2020.

The season begins on January 8 with a talk by Dr Patrick Hoyte entitled "Life below stairs".

Following talks will include 'Smuggling in Devon: the truth behind the fiction' by Robert Hesketh and later in the year a talk 'Life behind the side shows"'.

Non-members are welcome to these talks at Colyford Memorial Hall, admission being £2 including tea/coffee and biscuit

