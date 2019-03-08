Advanced search

Racing pigs bring home the bacon for Honiton charity

PUBLISHED: 14:53 21 March 2019

Pig race night at Honiton. Picture: Leanne Herrett

Archant

See The Future’s weekend of events raises more than £3,000

A Honiton charity received a £3,000 boost after a weekend of fun events.

Fundraising for See The Future got off to a flying start with the annual battery-powered pig race night at Honiton Golf Club, attracting some 50 guests.

On the second day members held their ‘Fight or Flight White Collar Boxing Night’ at the Beehive Honiton.

It was organised by Paul and Kate Quick and some 300 guests went along to show their support. Thirty brave people – women and men - got in the ring to box.

See The Future was launched by Leanne Herrett some five years ago.

It campaigns to make people aware of how important it is to have regular eye tests, not just for general vision but to detect a range of diseases.

Said Leanne: “My mum went to her appointment and they found pressure in her right eye and after tests was told she had a rare eye cancer called ocular melanoma and within two weeks had her eye removed.”

