Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Auction raises thousands for cancer charity

PUBLISHED: 11:20 09 April 2019

Auctioneer Graham Barton in action, Picture A&LCS

Auctioneer Graham Barton in action, Picture A&LCS

Archant

The money will be used to help people in the Axminster and Lyme area affected by cancer

A charity auction raised £3,812.21 to provide services and support for people in the Axminster and Lyme Regis area affected by cancer.

The event, at Lyme Regis Golf Club, was hosted by TV auctioneer Graham Barton.

Organised by Axminster and Lyme Regis Cancer Support, more than 50 people attended and there were 45 lots to bid for – from ice cream and cakes to an iPad and a week’s holiday in Scotland.

The auction also featured a special donation from the makers of Ammonite, currently being filmed in Lyme.

The director, Francis Lee, has promised a special prop from the movie, signed by stars involved in the production.

Mary Kahn, the organiser of the auction and founder of the charity, said: “I am amazed at the generosity of those attending and those who very kindly promised services or made donations for us to sell to raise this money.

“A special thank-you to Graham Barton who made the evening fun and humorous.

“Thank-you also to Duncan Driver at the golf club.

“This is our largest single amount raised and allows us to continue to provide much needed services locally, to those affected by any cancer. Thank-you to everyone who made the evening such a success.”

Axminster and Lyme Regis Cancer Support was set-up just six months ago to provide support and services to anyone affected by any cancer. It provides a weekly drop-in service, alternating between the two towns, provides additional services from registered therapists as well as one-off events.

If anyone would like to contact the charity or find out more about its services, or to make a donation, the website is www.axminsterandlymecancersupport.co.uk or email admin@axminsterandlymecancersupport.co.uk

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Axminster young farmers’ serve up a tasty breakfast

Axmiinster Young Farmers' Club members ready to welcome diners to their Big Breakfast. Picture Ax YFC

New details for 150-home development in Honiton revealed in fresh application

Housing. Picture: Getty Images

Two more weeks to have your say on Cranbrook’s development ‘masterplan’

Aerial image showing the areas for proposed new developments. Picture: Google Maps

Fire breaks out at Dunkeswell Industrial Estate

Tigers mauled at Bovey Tracey – now for a midweek visit to Elmore!

Axminster Towns Nathan Antat after scoring at Bovey Tracey with team mate Tony Pinder. Picture SARAH MCCABE

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Axminster young farmers’ serve up a tasty breakfast

Axmiinster Young Farmers' Club members ready to welcome diners to their Big Breakfast. Picture Ax YFC

New details for 150-home development in Honiton revealed in fresh application

Housing. Picture: Getty Images

Two more weeks to have your say on Cranbrook’s development ‘masterplan’

Aerial image showing the areas for proposed new developments. Picture: Google Maps

Fire breaks out at Dunkeswell Industrial Estate

Tigers mauled at Bovey Tracey – now for a midweek visit to Elmore!

Axminster Towns Nathan Antat after scoring at Bovey Tracey with team mate Tony Pinder. Picture SARAH MCCABE

Latest from the Midweek Herald

AVR hand out another £31k to local groups and charities

The 2019 Grizzly presentation. Picture AVR

Honiton Swimming Club youngsters receive visit from swim star Liam Tancock

Liam Tancock talks with the Honiton Swimming Club juniors. Picture HONITON SC

Five-star Beer Albion end poor run with win over Topsham Town

Beer Albion at home to Budleigh. Ref mhsp 14 19TI 1048. Picture: Terry Ife

Bicton offering Easter Sunday ‘high-octane sporting action’

Katie Hancock in action at the Bicton Arena. Picture JAYPHOTOSBICTON

Auction raises thousands for cancer charity

Auctioneer Graham Barton in action, Picture A&LCS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists