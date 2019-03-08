Axe Yacht Club welcomes visitors aboard

Devon Freewheelers collect their cheque from Axe Yacht Club members.

Taster cruiser and dinghy sailing sessions were enjoyed by around 50 at the annual open day

Pushing the boat out at Axe Yacht Club.

Axe Yacht Club welcomed visitors to its annual 'Push The Boat Out' open day on Saturday (May 25).

A team of volunteers made sure that everyone had a great time, giving more than 50 visitors the chance to experience a cruiser or a dinghy taster sail.

A taster sailing session at Axe Yacht Club's open day.

Those who didn't take to the water had guided tours of the boat yard, enabling them to see the very wide range of craft that members put to sea in.

They also learned about the range of training courses on offer at AYC.

The social team was busy providing refreshments for visitors and volunteers throughout the day which ended with a charity barbecue. Music was provided by local singer Jess Clare.

AYC has nominated the RNLI and the Devon Freewheelers as its chosen charities again this year.

AYC Commodore, Amanda Parker, presented the Freewheelers with a cheque for £520 from money raised last year.

Further funds were raised for the two charities at the club's charity sale on Bank Holiday Monday.

To book a taster session email sailing@axeyachtclub.co.uk