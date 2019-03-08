Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Axe Yacht Club welcomes visitors aboard

PUBLISHED: 09:09 29 May 2019

Devon Freewheelers collect their cheque from Axe Yacht Club members. Picture AYC

Devon Freewheelers collect their cheque from Axe Yacht Club members. Picture AYC

Archant

Taster cruiser and dinghy sailing sessions were enjoyed by around 50 at the annual open day

Pushing the boat out at Axe Yacht Club. Picture AYCPushing the boat out at Axe Yacht Club. Picture AYC

Axe Yacht Club welcomed visitors to its annual 'Push The Boat Out' open day on Saturday (May 25).

A team of volunteers made sure that everyone had a great time, giving more than 50 visitors the chance to experience a cruiser or a dinghy taster sail.

A taster sailing session at Axe Yacht Club's open day. Picture AYCA taster sailing session at Axe Yacht Club's open day. Picture AYC

Those who didn't take to the water had guided tours of the boat yard, enabling them to see the very wide range of craft that members put to sea in.

They also learned about the range of training courses on offer at AYC.

The social team was busy providing refreshments for visitors and volunteers throughout the day which ended with a charity barbecue. Music was provided by local singer Jess Clare.

AYC has nominated the RNLI and the Devon Freewheelers as its chosen charities again this year.

AYC Commodore, Amanda Parker, presented the Freewheelers with a cheque for £520 from money raised last year.

Further funds were raised for the two charities at the club's charity sale on Bank Holiday Monday.

To book a taster session email sailing@axeyachtclub.co.uk

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘Noisy’ builders upset Seaton residents

Kate Baker (left) points towards the houses being built within feet of their boundary hedge, alongside neighbour Jackie Hamblem and husband Les Baker. Picture Chris Carson

Brexit Party romp to victory in European elections

Brexit Party candidate Anne Widdecombe. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

Exeter City sign new centre back, five things for City fans to digest

Exeter City FC crest. Picture: exetercityfc @wikimedia commons

Play area opened in Dalwood by popular children’s author

Dalwood has a new play area. Picture: Dalwood Recreation Trust

Inflatable ‘theme park’ comes to Honiton

Inflatable slide. Picture: South West's Inflatable Theme Park

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘Noisy’ builders upset Seaton residents

Kate Baker (left) points towards the houses being built within feet of their boundary hedge, alongside neighbour Jackie Hamblem and husband Les Baker. Picture Chris Carson

Brexit Party romp to victory in European elections

Brexit Party candidate Anne Widdecombe. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

Exeter City sign new centre back, five things for City fans to digest

Exeter City FC crest. Picture: exetercityfc @wikimedia commons

Play area opened in Dalwood by popular children’s author

Dalwood has a new play area. Picture: Dalwood Recreation Trust

Inflatable ‘theme park’ comes to Honiton

Inflatable slide. Picture: South West's Inflatable Theme Park

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Axe Yacht Club welcomes visitors aboard

Devon Freewheelers collect their cheque from Axe Yacht Club members. Picture AYC

Ann Trayling and Sue Ritchie to represent Honiton at Warren Crocus competition finals

Golf on a foggy day! Picture TERRY IFE

Seaton bowlers enjoy another highly successful week

Sidmouth bowls mixed pairs competition. Ref shsp 23-17TI 3930. Picture: Terry Ife

AVRs Ron Seward completes his 50th Parkrun

AVR members at Bridport taking part in the inaugural Jurrasic Coast Half Marathon

Brook’s ‘fourfer’ and half centuries from West and Flower see Otters to victory

Picture: Thinkstock
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists