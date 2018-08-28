Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Gallery

Lyme Lunge attracts some 600 swimmers

PUBLISHED: 10:43 02 January 2019 | UPDATED: 11:22 02 January 2019

Lyme Lungers take to the sea. Picture Jim Moseley

Lyme Lungers take to the sea. Picture Jim Moseley

Archant

Annual new year’s day dip in the sea looks set to raise a record sum for charity

Lyme Lunge 2019. Picture: Alex Walton PhotographyLyme Lunge 2019. Picture: Alex Walton Photography

More than 600 brave people – most in fancy dress – went for a new year’s day dip in the sea at Lyme Regis.

The weather was fine and the sea calm for the annual Lyme Lunge which attracted some 5,000 spectators.

As always the event was organised by Lyme Regis Rotary Club and its beach collections amounted to £2834.89 - up previous years .

With sponsorship money still to come a spokesman for the club told The Midweek Herald they were hopeful of a record figure for it chosen charity this year - the Dorset County Hospital New Cancer Unit Appeal.

Lyme Lunge 2019. Picture: Alex Walton PhotographyLyme Lunge 2019. Picture: Alex Walton Photography

Lyme Lunge 2019. Picture: Alex Walton PhotographyLyme Lunge 2019. Picture: Alex Walton Photography

Lyme Lunge 2019. Picture: Alex Walton PhotographyLyme Lunge 2019. Picture: Alex Walton Photography

Lyme Lunge 2019. Picture: Alex Walton PhotographyLyme Lunge 2019. Picture: Alex Walton Photography

Lyme Lunge 2019. Picture: Alex Walton PhotographyLyme Lunge 2019. Picture: Alex Walton Photography

Lyme Lunge 2019. Picture: Alex Walton PhotographyLyme Lunge 2019. Picture: Alex Walton Photography

Lyme Lunge 2019. Picture: Alex Walton PhotographyLyme Lunge 2019. Picture: Alex Walton Photography

Lyme Lunge 2019. Picture: Alex Walton PhotographyLyme Lunge 2019. Picture: Alex Walton Photography

Lyme Lunge 2019. Picture: Alex Walton PhotographyLyme Lunge 2019. Picture: Alex Walton Photography

Lyme Lunge 2019. Picture: Alex Walton PhotographyLyme Lunge 2019. Picture: Alex Walton Photography

Lyme Lunge 2019. Picture: Alex Walton PhotographyLyme Lunge 2019. Picture: Alex Walton Photography

Lyme Lunge 2019. Picture: Alex Walton PhotographyLyme Lunge 2019. Picture: Alex Walton Photography

Lyme Lunge 2019. Picture: Alex Walton PhotographyLyme Lunge 2019. Picture: Alex Walton Photography

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Bid to open waffle house in Axminster town centre is REFUSED due to noise and smell concerns

Belgian waffles. Picture: Getty Images

Axminster car fire

Axminster fire engine. Picture: Fire Service

Axminster charity thrown £10,000 lifeline

Rotarians collecting for Arc outside Axminster Tesco. Picture: Suzie McFadzean

Honiton Wine Bar – family aims to develop the High Street business

Lisa and Pete Beigan,the new owners of Honiton wine bar. Ref edr 51 18TI 6981. Picture: Terry Ife

Former Axminster Mayor receives New Year Honour

John Jeffery who has been awarded the BEM. Picture CHRIS CARSON

Most Read

Air ambulance at scene of head-on crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘Will he hang around if he doesn’t get what he’s asking for?’ - skipper urges Evans to back Lambert

#includeImage($article, 225)

Bricks thrown through windscreens as vandals target 22 cars in one night

#includeImage($article, 225)

Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town’s 3-2 home defeat to Millwall

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘Daddy, please come home’ – Family’s emotional appeal to find missing Ipswich man

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Lyme Lunge attracts some 600 swimmers

Lyme Lungers take to the sea. Picture Jim Moseley

Join the Honiton Rock Choir

Singing gives people a natural high and boosts mental wellbeing. Picture: Jon Robinson-Pratt

Listed care home in Seaton to be transformed into five flats

Manor House in Seaton. Picture: Google Maps

Seaton Mayor’s new year message

Seaton Mayor Peter Burrows. Picture Seaton Town Council

Axmouth Challenge races taking place on first Sunday of 2019

Running
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists