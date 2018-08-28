Gallery

Lyme Lunge attracts some 600 swimmers

Annual new year’s day dip in the sea looks set to raise a record sum for charity

More than 600 brave people – most in fancy dress – went for a new year’s day dip in the sea at Lyme Regis.

The weather was fine and the sea calm for the annual Lyme Lunge which attracted some 5,000 spectators.

As always the event was organised by Lyme Regis Rotary Club and its beach collections amounted to £2834.89 - up previous years .

With sponsorship money still to come a spokesman for the club told The Midweek Herald they were hopeful of a record figure for it chosen charity this year - the Dorset County Hospital New Cancer Unit Appeal.

