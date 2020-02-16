Storm Dennis hits East Devon

Advanced search

PUBLISHED: 07:17 16 February 2020 | UPDATED: 07:17 16 February 2020

A submerged car in Cownhayne Lane, Colyford on Saturday, February 15. Picture: Andrew Coley

A submerged car in Cownhayne Lane, Colyford on Saturday, February 15. Picture: Andrew Coley

Motorists were advised to take care as Storm Dennis left some East Devon roads impassable.

The River Axe burst its banks near Axminster on Saturday, February 15. Picture: Andrew ColeyThe River Axe burst its banks near Axminster on Saturday, February 15. Picture: Andrew Coley

Travel has been disrupted in East Devon as a result heavy rain and gusty winds.

As forecast, Storm Dennis swept across the country, bringing with it high winds and very wet conditions.

Many roads were affected by surface water flooding, with water flowing off the fields, many of which were already very wet as a result of Storm Ciara last weekend.

Some roads became impassable as they were submerged by the floodwater.

