Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Freeview changes could cause TV disruption

PUBLISHED: 12:28 26 March 2019

Digital TV Aerial

Digital TV Aerial

Archant

Some people may need to retune their boxes

Television viewers in parts of East Devon and West Dorset may have their signal disrupted tomorrow (Wednesday, March 27).

Some Freeview channels are moving to new airwaves to allow for the future development of new mobile broadband services.

Some people may have to retune their boxes after the switch.

The changes will begin at local transmitters in the early hours from around 4am and Freeview channels will be subject to disruption during the day until late afternoon.

Anyone who finds they are missing channels after this can retune. Satellite and cable TV are not affected.

Around 70,000 homes are served by the affected transmitters. Freeview will be running an information campaign to prepare people for the change, including advertising and on-screen messages.

Retuning should be straightforward and some TV equipment will retune automatically, although some older aerials may need to be replaced to continue receiving all channels.

Viewers may be eligible for free in-home support, including aerial work if needed.

Anyone who needs advice, or who finds they are still missing services after retuning, can visit the Freeview website at www.freeview.co.uk/tvchanges or contact the Freeview Advice Line free on 0808 100 0288.

Further information is available online at www.freeview.co.uk/tvchanges

Most Read

Spider bite man died of natural causes

A false widow spider. Picture: David Winship - citizenside.com

Honiton RFC coach speaks about the road ahead to what could be a glorious end to the current campaign!

Honiton 1st XV at home to Penryn. Ref mhsp 08-17TI 7570. Picture: Terry Ife

Police officer 'mesmerised' by super car

A ZONDA F Raodster.

Axminster can ‘bounce back’ from adversity says councillor

Trinity House department store in Axminster whose closure has been announced. Picture Chris Carson

East Devon sisters take part in anti-Brexit march

Helen and Claire Preston attended the 'Put it to the People' march in London. Picture: Helen Preston

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Spider bite man died of natural causes

A false widow spider. Picture: David Winship - citizenside.com

Honiton RFC coach speaks about the road ahead to what could be a glorious end to the current campaign!

Honiton 1st XV at home to Penryn. Ref mhsp 08-17TI 7570. Picture: Terry Ife

Police officer 'mesmerised' by super car

A ZONDA F Raodster.

Axminster can ‘bounce back’ from adversity says councillor

Trinity House department store in Axminster whose closure has been announced. Picture Chris Carson

East Devon sisters take part in anti-Brexit march

Helen and Claire Preston attended the 'Put it to the People' march in London. Picture: Helen Preston

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Freeview changes could cause TV disruption

Digital TV Aerial

Mabbutt sparkles once more as Dunks see off Cranbrook

Dunkeswell Rovers line up before their narrow Devon Intermediate Cup semi-final defeat to North Devon League side Combe Martin. Picture DFC

RSPCA appeal after cat found with horrendous fur loss

Suffering from extreme fur loss this eight-year-old cat has been named Isla by her rescuers. Picture RSPCA

Doctor stats revealed: Flu continues to affect Devon

Picture: Getty

Axminster Town pay the penalty at Stoke Gabriel as late spot kick sends the Tigers to defeat

Axminster Town goalkeeper Ashley Smith makes a brave save in the game at Stoke Gabriel. Picture SARAH MCCABE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists