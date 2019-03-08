Freeview changes could cause TV disruption

Digital TV Aerial Archant

Some people may need to retune their boxes

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Television viewers in parts of East Devon and West Dorset may have their signal disrupted tomorrow (Wednesday, March 27).

Some Freeview channels are moving to new airwaves to allow for the future development of new mobile broadband services.

Some people may have to retune their boxes after the switch.

The changes will begin at local transmitters in the early hours from around 4am and Freeview channels will be subject to disruption during the day until late afternoon.

Anyone who finds they are missing channels after this can retune. Satellite and cable TV are not affected.

Around 70,000 homes are served by the affected transmitters. Freeview will be running an information campaign to prepare people for the change, including advertising and on-screen messages.

Retuning should be straightforward and some TV equipment will retune automatically, although some older aerials may need to be replaced to continue receiving all channels.

Viewers may be eligible for free in-home support, including aerial work if needed.

Anyone who needs advice, or who finds they are still missing services after retuning, can visit the Freeview website at www.freeview.co.uk/tvchanges or contact the Freeview Advice Line free on 0808 100 0288.

Further information is available online at www.freeview.co.uk/tvchanges