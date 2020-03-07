Honiton carers go for Sunday lunch

Honiton Carers Support Group enjoyed a trip to Somerset for Sunday lunch at the Langport Arms Hotel.

Some 30 members tucked in to a two-course lunch followed by a visit to the beautiful local church.

Others took part in a quiz based on TV programmes which was jointly won by Mary Pullen and Ann Mitchell.

The trip was funded by a project grant awarded to Trip Community Transport to support lonely and often isolated people. Just a £5 donation was required towards cost.

Carers organsiers Winnie Cameron said: "We would like to thank Trip for including us in this scheme which has proved most beneficial to our carers and cared for according to the very positive feed back forms we received back.

"They mostly said that had they not been on the trip today they would have been at home, probably watching the TV by themselves and some have not eaten a hot meal with anyone else in several months. Today gave us all a huge lift and was a great success."