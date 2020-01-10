Poignant stories and all-action heroics on the big screen at the Beehive

The Beehive in Honiton.

The Beehive will be screening two films this weekend.

Escape the dark, damp evenings and venture over to the Beehive in Honiton to see the latest blockbusters on the big screen.

From poignant storylines to all-action heroics, there are two very different movies lined up this January.

Sorry We Missed You, a film directed by Ken Loach, is a woeful tale of Ricky, a delivery worker and his wife Abbie, who works as a carer, and their tireless pursuit to make ends meet.

Although the family unit is strong, when Ricky and Abbie are pulled in different directions everything reaches breaking point… Sorry We Missed You will be shown at 7.30pm on Friday, January 17.

The following day, the next generation of fearless Charlie's Angels take flight, in the latest film in the franchise. Discover how Charlie's Angels from across the globe put their lives on the line to protect society.

See this film on Saturday, January 18 at 7.30pm. For tickets call 01404 384050 or see www.beehivehoniton.co.uk