Advanced search

Poignant stories and all-action heroics on the big screen at the Beehive

PUBLISHED: 17:00 13 January 2020

The Beehive in Honiton. Ref mhh 42 19TI 2191. Picture: Terry Ife

The Beehive in Honiton. Ref mhh 42 19TI 2191. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

The Beehive will be screening two films this weekend.

Escape the dark, damp evenings and venture over to the Beehive in Honiton to see the latest blockbusters on the big screen.

From poignant storylines to all-action heroics, there are two very different movies lined up this January.

Sorry We Missed You, a film directed by Ken Loach, is a woeful tale of Ricky, a delivery worker and his wife Abbie, who works as a carer, and their tireless pursuit to make ends meet.

Although the family unit is strong, when Ricky and Abbie are pulled in different directions everything reaches breaking point… Sorry We Missed You will be shown at 7.30pm on Friday, January 17.

The following day, the next generation of fearless Charlie's Angels take flight, in the latest film in the franchise. Discover how Charlie's Angels from across the globe put their lives on the line to protect society.

See this film on Saturday, January 18 at 7.30pm. For tickets call 01404 384050 or see www.beehivehoniton.co.uk

Most Read

Honiton sight charity’s vision for 2020

Leanne Greengrass at last year’s ball with her sister Stacey and Nan Evelyn Hodge. Picture Terry Ife

Pizzas made by Robot available in Axminster

Fabio (left) and Gideon outside the new restaurant in Axminster.

Horse sex man frightened woman

HAD SEX WITH A HORSE: Derek Woods, 26.

The King’s Arms, Stockland, set to reopen after six-year community effort

The repainted pub sign was hoisted into place in August. Picture: John Vickery

‘Bags of help’ for East Devon’s good causes

Customers can vote for one of three causes. Picture: Kevin Lines

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Honiton sight charity’s vision for 2020

Leanne Greengrass at last year’s ball with her sister Stacey and Nan Evelyn Hodge. Picture Terry Ife

Pizzas made by Robot available in Axminster

Fabio (left) and Gideon outside the new restaurant in Axminster.

Horse sex man frightened woman

HAD SEX WITH A HORSE: Derek Woods, 26.

The King’s Arms, Stockland, set to reopen after six-year community effort

The repainted pub sign was hoisted into place in August. Picture: John Vickery

‘Bags of help’ for East Devon’s good causes

Customers can vote for one of three causes. Picture: Kevin Lines

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Pizzas made by Robot available in Axminster

Fabio (left) and Gideon outside the new restaurant in Axminster.

Mouland stars as Chard Wing Commanders put Burnham-on-Sea to the sword

Honiton rugby action

Honiton made to rue missed chances as they draw at home to Torrington

The Honiton Town players taking to the field for the match at Elburton Villa. Picture: Andrew Symonds

Honiton sight charity’s vision for 2020

Leanne Greengrass at last year’s ball with her sister Stacey and Nan Evelyn Hodge. Picture Terry Ife

Poignant stories and all-action heroics on the big screen at the Beehive

The Beehive in Honiton. Ref mhh 42 19TI 2191. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists