Police break up illegal rave at Hawkchurch

Axminster police vehciles. Picture: Chris Carson Archant

Police seized sound equipment to shut down an illegal rave at Hawkchurch in the early hours of Saturday (August 1).

It was reported that about 200 people attended the open air event at Courshay leading to complaints about loud noise. Around 100 cars were parked near the village site.

Officers had earlier tried to negotiate with the organisers but failed to prevent the music being played.

The BBC reported that over almost five hours Devon and Cornwall Police sent in a number of units to clear the site under section 63 0f the Public Order Act.

Sound equipment was confiscated and police dogs were used to break up the party.

It is understood that no arrests have been made.