Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Lyme Rotary lunch raises £1,530 for WaterAid

PUBLISHED: 07:01 08 February 2019

WaterAid

WaterAid

Archant

Soup and ploughman’s charity meal at the Alexandra Hotel is a sell-out

The annual soup and ploughman’s lunch organised by Lyme Regis Rotary Club raised a record £1,530 for charity.

The sell-out event at the Alexandra Hotel saw 120 sit down to an excellent meal using both the hotel dining room and the new orangery.

The Rotary Club thanked the hotel and its staff for providing a lovely lunch and for donating the cost of the meal to enable such a large sum to be raised.

The money will go to the Rotary founded Water Survival Box scheme, funding 10 plastic box containing some of the necessities of life for people who have lost everything in a natural disaster.

The main part of this is a British made small hand-operated pump to give clean, virus free fresh water.

The project was started by a Rotary Club in the Midsomer Norton area around 10 years ago. It still is run from there by unpaid volunteers in a small industrial unit and relies solely on charitable donations.

More information can be found at: info@watersurvivalbox.org

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Axminster’s George Hotel reopens this week

Axminster Conservative councillors Andrew Moulding (left) and Ian Hall (right) with the George management team of Alan Berry and Mo Blyth. Picture: GEORGE HOTEL

Ancient Woodbury hillfort dating back 3,000 years is being damaged by illegal off-roading

Repairs to the vehicle damaged ramparts got underway in 2018, with a new pedestrian access provided that limits off-roading. Picture: Charlotte Russell/Historic England

Mother calls for dog warden in Honiton after her son, six, forced to clean himself of mess in public stream

Amanda Farrant with her son Fin. Ref mhh 06 19TI 9239. Picture: Terry Ife

Public consultation on Axminster Masterplan

The Axminster masterplan showing what the centre of the new development could look like. Picture EDDC

Works begin to remove monster 64-metre fatberg in Sidmouth Sewer

The clean-up of the Sidmouth fat berg has started. shs 06 19TI 9468. Picture: Terry Ife

Most Read

Axminster’s George Hotel reopens this week

#includeImage($article, 225)

Ancient Woodbury hillfort dating back 3,000 years is being damaged by illegal off-roading

#includeImage($article, 225)

Mother calls for dog warden in Honiton after her son, six, forced to clean himself of mess in public stream

#includeImage($article, 225)

Public consultation on Axminster Masterplan

#includeImage($article, 225)

Works begin to remove monster 64-metre fatberg in Sidmouth Sewer

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Lyme Rotary lunch raises £1,530 for WaterAid

WaterAid

British horse racing hit by outbreak of equine flu - no racing for the next six days - at least

Crowds flock to point to points

OYEZ! Seaton needs a new town crier

Seaton's former town crier David Craner. Picture: Seaton Town Council

Ancient Woodbury hillfort dating back 3,000 years is being damaged by illegal off-roading

Repairs to the vehicle damaged ramparts got underway in 2018, with a new pedestrian access provided that limits off-roading. Picture: Charlotte Russell/Historic England

Honiton Golf Club latest – snow play on the course

A snowy scene looking down the 11th fiarway at Honiton Golf Club. Picture ANDRAS ROTH
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists