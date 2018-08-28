Lyme Rotary lunch raises £1,530 for WaterAid

Soup and ploughman’s charity meal at the Alexandra Hotel is a sell-out

The annual soup and ploughman’s lunch organised by Lyme Regis Rotary Club raised a record £1,530 for charity.

The sell-out event at the Alexandra Hotel saw 120 sit down to an excellent meal using both the hotel dining room and the new orangery.

The Rotary Club thanked the hotel and its staff for providing a lovely lunch and for donating the cost of the meal to enable such a large sum to be raised.

The money will go to the Rotary founded Water Survival Box scheme, funding 10 plastic box containing some of the necessities of life for people who have lost everything in a natural disaster.

The main part of this is a British made small hand-operated pump to give clean, virus free fresh water.

The project was started by a Rotary Club in the Midsomer Norton area around 10 years ago. It still is run from there by unpaid volunteers in a small industrial unit and relies solely on charitable donations.

More information can be found at: info@watersurvivalbox.org