Thelma Hulbert Gallery hosts South West Academy's anniversary exhibition

Thelma Hulbert Gallery in Honiton will be hosting the South West Academy of Fine and Applied Arts (SWAc) anniversary exhibition in January.

Thelma Hulbert Gallery in Honiton will be kicking off the new year by hosting the South West Academy of Fine and Applied Arts (SWAc) anniversary exhibition, together with an exciting programme of workshops and events.

The exhibition, lasting from January 11 to February 8, 2020, marks the start of the Academy's 20th anniversary year and will feature work in a diverse range of media including paintings, sculpture, prints and photography. The exhibition supports the South West Academy's dedication to advancing the creation and appreciation of art in the area.

South West Academy's Chair of Trustees, Robert Mountjoy said: "The South West Academy is delighted to return to the Thelma Hulbert Gallery for its Winter Exhibition in this our 20th year. The bright yet intimate gallery is perfect for the presentation of our work and the Academicians will be supporting the exhibition with a series of talks and workshops."

To accompany the exhibition THG will introduce inspiring art activities from a new acrylics course to a comic book workshop for younger artists.

A three-week acrylics course, running on January 24, 31 and February 7, from 4.30pm-6.30pm, explores experimental and expressive acrylics with SWAc artist Phil Creek. Priced at £60, or £55 for THG Friends, the course also covers the cost of materials.

A Wet on Wet Watercolour Workshop, with SWAc artist Vin Jelly, will take place on January 28, from 11am to 3pm, and costs £20 or £18 for THG Friends.

There's plenty for the youngsters too with a free, drop-in, fun creative session for babies and toddlers on January 30, from 1.30pm to 3pm.

The two Comic Book Workshops on February 1, with SWAc artist Jed Falby, will allow those aged 11 years-plus, a chance to express their creative side in a fun way.

The workshops will run from 10.30am to 12.30pm and from 1.30pm to 3.30pm, and cost £10 or £8 for THG Friends.

It's advised to make a booking as places are limited on the courses.

Book via www.eventbrite.co.uk or visit www.thelmahulbert.com for more details