7 in 10 South West adults motivated to get healthier in 2021 

Published: 9:00 AM January 9, 2021

Weight loss is a journey and medication needs to be used in conjunction with healthy eating and a programme of exercise. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

New research has found that seven in ten (76%) of adults in the South West have made the active decision to make changes to their lifestyle in 2021, with 7 in 10 (67%) saying they are motivated to make healthier lifestyle changes due to coronavirus.

Compared to last year, almost half of people (40%) feel more motivated to make changes to their life in January.

To support the adults in the South West, make these changes, Public Health England has launched its latest Better Health new year campaign to encourage residents to work towards a healthier lifestyle, whether it’s losing weight, getting more active, looking after their mental wellbeing, or quitting smoking.

The campaign offers support through a variety of tools and apps, including the updated NHS 12 Week Weight Loss app. This comes as currently 28% of adults in England are living with obesity and 36% are overweight.

The survey revealed that 2020 and the impact of the pandemic saw behaviours in the South West change, including:

A quarter of people (26%) reported snacking on unhealthy food and drinks at least once a day

A third (32%) said they were exercising less in the latter half of the year

11% claimed that their alcohol intake has increased since the start of the second national lockdown.

Tracy Daszkiewicz, Deputy Director of Population Health and Wellbeing at Public Health England South West said: “The past year has been immensely challenging and being stuck at home much more has understandably seen some unhealthy habits creeping up on us all.

“But our survey shows the vast majority of us want to do something positive in 2021 to improve our health and now is a good time for a reset, whether it be eating more healthily, being a healthier weight, getting more active, stopping smoking or doing more to look after our mental health.”

The campaign includes new wide scale national TV, radio and social advertising. This year, Better Health is also working in partnership with a number of weight management and physical activity partners who are providing both free and exclusive discounted offers.

Search ‘Better Health’ or visit www.nhs.uk/betterhealth for free tools and support to help you make healthy changes.