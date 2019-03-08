'Yellow' warning issued as flood risk looms for whole of East Devon
PUBLISHED: 11:37 30 September 2019
Archant
Motorists could face disruption on the roads tomorrow (Tuesday) - with a yellow weather warning enforced for the South West.
A risk of flooding has been forecast in East Devon, including Exeter, due to heavy showers sweeping across the south of Wales.
The Met Office said: "Heavy showers are likely across south Wales and southern England on Tuesday with a small chance of disruption from flooding."
Motorists should expect, and prepare for:
- Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures;
- Where flooding occurs, there is a slight chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services;;
- Tere is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings
- There is a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life;
- There is a small chance that some communities become cut off by flooded roads;
- There is a slight chance of power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses.
The yellow warning affects the whole of the south of England between 6am and 8pm.
Comments have been disabled on this article.