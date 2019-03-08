Advanced search

'Yellow' warning issued as flood risk looms for whole of East Devon

PUBLISHED: 11:37 30 September 2019

There is a flood risk for the South West.

Archant

Motorists could face disruption on the roads tomorrow (Tuesday) - with a yellow weather warning enforced for the South West.

A risk of flooding has been forecast in East Devon, including Exeter, due to heavy showers sweeping across the south of Wales.

The Met Office said: "Heavy showers are likely across south Wales and southern England on Tuesday with a small chance of disruption from flooding."

Motorists should expect, and prepare for:

- Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures;

- Where flooding occurs, there is a slight chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services;;

- Tere is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings

- There is a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life;

- There is a small chance that some communities become cut off by flooded roads;

- There is a slight chance of power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses.

The yellow warning affects the whole of the south of England between 6am and 8pm.

