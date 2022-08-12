South West warning for drought issued

Breaking

Devon and Cornwall have been declared in drought today, (August, 12).

Devon and Cornwall alongside seven other regions in the UK have been declared as in a 'drought status' following the recent hot weather.

Members of the public and businesses in drought affected areas are urged to use water wisely as driest summer in fifty years impacts on environment.

A meeting with senior officials including South West Water, the Environment Agency and DEFRA concluded that restrictions on domestic and commercial water use must be put in place in the South West.

Prolonged dry weather this year has led to exceptionally low river flows and reservoir levels falling across much of England. High temperatures, including this week’s heatwave, continue to add additional pressures on the water environment and wildlife.

Steve Marks, the Environment Agency’s drought lead for Devon and Cornwall said: “With continuing exceptionally dry and hot weather, river levels across Devon and Cornwall are exceptionally low - many showing the lowest flows on record - this places incredible strain on local wildlife and this is why Devon and Cornwall are moving to drought status. We are prioritising our local operations to minimise impacts on the environment. “

Harvey Bradshaw, Environment Agency executive director for the environment and chair of the NDG, said: “The current high temperatures we are experiencing have exacerbated pressures on wildlife and our water environment

“EA staff are doing an excellent job responding to environmental impacts and working with water companies to make sure they are following their drought plans.

“Today’s meeting has helped to build on our coordinated action to manage water supplies, consider water users and protect the environment. We urge everyone to manage the amount of water they are using in this exceptionally dry period.”

Parts of South West, Southern and Central England and East of England have also been issued with a drought status warning.