Rail operator donates protective equipment to frontline health heroes fighting against coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 11:00 29 April 2020

South Western Railways has donated some PPE to the NHS

Archant

South Western Railway (SWR) has donated spare items of personal protective equipment (PPE) to the emergency services, NHS and care providers on the frontline in the fight against coronavirus.

The donation followed a request by a local resilience forum, which represents the emergency services and NHS in Hampshire.

The PPE donated consists of disposable and splash-resistant coveralls normally used by SWR engineering teams for painting and fluid changes.

With enough PPE for the maintenance teams for work to continue, the SWR engineering team were happy to donate the spare PPE to key workers working to keep everyone safe.

Neil Drury, engineering director for SWR, said: “We are delighted to be able to donate this spare PPE and support our local emergency services in the fight against Coronavirus.”

PC Gary Jones from the Joint Operations Unit for Hampshire Constabulary, said: “We’d like to thank South Western Railway for this PPE, which will be supporting blue light services, the NHS and care providers on the front line against Covid-19.”

