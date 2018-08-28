Advanced search

South West residents paying second-highest charge for bulky waste collections

PUBLISHED: 11:28 10 January 2019

Residents living in the South West are paying the second-highest charges in England for bulky waste collections. Picture: Getty Images

Residents living in the South West are paying the second-highest charges in England for bulky waste collections. Picture: Getty Images

Archant

Residents living in the South West are paying the second-highest charges in England for bulky waste collections, new figures have shown.

A study carried out by the BBC revealed people have to cough up an average cost of £15.90 for collection – just 70 pence less than residents in the South East – which tops the regional pricing list.

However, the statistics showed that people using East Devon District Council to collect bulky waste, such as white goods and household electronic items, only have to pay on average £10.30 per item, significantly less than Poole Council (£31) and Teignbridge Council (£28).

East Devon also charges £5 per extra items, up to a maximum of ten.

Poole charges £6 per extra item, while Teignbridge charges £8 per item - plus a £20 non-refundable booking fee on all bulky waste collections.

A spokesman for the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, said: “It is up to local authorities to set their priorities for the collection of waste and recycling on a local level – based on the needs of their local communities and within the national waste policy.

“Local authorities are able to charge what they see fit to the collection and disposal of ‘bulky waste, but we expect them to consult on any charges with local residents.”

Rubbish collection is one of the most basic services covered by local councils – but not all household waste is covered by the cost of council tax.

With councils facing increasing pressure on their budgets, the majority of local authorities across the country have introduced additional charges for bulky waste collections – a service many once provided for free.

Of the one million flytipping incidents in England in 2017/18, more than half of items dumped were white goods or other household waste.

A spokeswoman for EDDC said: “We charge £31 for up to three large items.

“The charges help to offset the overall cost of the recycling and waste service.

