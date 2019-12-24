Openreach's arsenal to tackle winter weather - including 1,700 snow shovels - is revealed

More than 60,000kg of rock salt will be spread across Devon's roads this Christmas as the county braces for the worst of the winter weather.

Openreach, a division of telecoms giant BT, has stocked up on thousands of snow shoes, snow socks for vehicle tyres, bags of salt and litres of screen wash.

Andy Parham, Openreach's director of operations in the South West, said: "It's impossible to predict what kind of winter we're going to have, but we're doing everything we can to prepare for the worst it can offer.

"Our engineers are out and about in all conditions, whether that's fixing and maintaining the network, or working on some of our latest full fibre builds in places like Bristol, Exeter, Salisbury and Torquay.

"Making sure they have access to the latest winter weather kit is not only important to help them do their job, but also essential to make sure they can stay safe, particularly in snow and ice.

"Our network covers some of the most remote places in the region, so this is something that's really important to us.

"We'd also urge anyone to alert us if they spot any damage to our network, like dangling cables or broken poles, so we can crack on with repairs.

"When Mother Nature does come calling, we'll be as ready and prepared as we can be to fight back."

So far Openreach's arsenal consists of 62,000 kilogrammes of rock salt, 1,700 snow shovels, 3,400 ice and snow grips for footwear, 3,500 sets of snow socks for van tyres, 20,000 litres of screen wash and 20,000 de-icer sprays.

Anyone spotting any damage to the Openreach network following bad weather this winter, like loose, snapped or dangling cables, damaged telephone poles or missing manhole covers, can report it to Openreach via 0800 023 2023.