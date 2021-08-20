Published: 10:15 AM August 20, 2021

Local rail passengers are set to benefit from the announcement by South Western Railway (SWR) of extra support for passengers who require assistance in boarding the train.

SWR says that customers at a host of SWR stations, including Honiton, will now see dedicated Assisted Boarding Points on station platforms for passengers who require assistance from SWR staff.

Passengers can use WhatsApp or call a dedicated customer service team, who will contact the guard on the next available service to ensure assistance is provided when the train arrives. The service requires customers to give just 10 minutes notice.



The boarding points will ensure both customers and guards know exactly where to meet. The platform noticeboards have a QR code for customers to scan and instantly message the dedicated team with details of their journey via WhatsApp, and also a direct telephone number.

Customers are asked to provide details of their departure station, destination station and the type of assistance they require, such as a wheelchair ramp, or support getting onto the train because of a visual impairment, reduced mobility or an injury.

Christian Neill, Deputy Customer Experience Director at South Western Railway commented: “We know that not every journey is planned in advance, and indeed they shouldn’t have to be. We’re proud to be launching this industry first service, which will make it markedly easier for our customers who require assistance to travel with minimum fuss or difficulty. This is just one way in which we’re boosting the accessibility of our network and helping all of our customers to travel with confidence.”



Alan Benson, Chair of Transport for All said: “Getting help on and off the train is vital for disabled people travelling. Anything that makes this easier has to be welcomed. This initiative by SWR puts disabled travellers in control of their own journeys and will give them the confidence that is too often missing.”

This news follows last week’s announcement of SWR Rewards, the rail company’s new incentive scheme for passengers booking tickets through its website. Passengers are reminded that they can now obtain over 120 discounts at more than 88 attractions located in the region served by SWR, ranging from tickets to West End shows to money off the bill at restaurants and bars.

Local rail campaigners are also looking forward to final confirmation of the latest phase of SWR’s on-going commitment to repaint all their stations. This is due to see stations and station buildings across East Devon receiving attention over the next year, matching work that has already taken place elsewhere on the SWR network.

And at the same time, campaigners are talking with SWR as part of a consultation process with local stakeholders on the future of the timetable for trains serving East Devon. The latest consultation is about the timetable due to begin in December 2022. Groups taking part in the major consultation exercise include The Friends of Honiton Station and the Salisbury to Exeter Rail Users Group.