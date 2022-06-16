South Western Railway's advice ahead of planned RMT strike action

South Western Railway services will be significantly affected between Tuesday, June 21 and Saturday, June 25.

SWR is working closely with Network Rail but they are warning customers to expect severe disruption on days impacted by industrial action. A full timetable is on the SWR website - https://www.southwesternrailway.com/~/link.aspx?_id=ECB2ABF31AC64D6EA5D66B3D3D40783B&_z=z

With Network Rail signallers and more than 2,100 SWR RMT members taking industrial action, it is likely that significant parts of the South Western Railway network will be unavailable for travel on those dates.

Where routes are open, it is likely that far fewer trains will run than normal.

As a result, customers are urged to change their travel dates if they can and, for those who have to travel on those dates, to begin looking for alternative methods of transport.

Teams are also working to update hospitals, schools, airports and businesses across the network on what this will mean for them.

Claire Mann, managing director of South Western Railway, said: “I understand that the announcement of upcoming industrial action will worry many of our customers, particularly against the backdrop of the significant cost of living pressures.

“We are carefully finalising contingency plans, but I’m afraid this action will mean that many customers will be unable to travel by rail.

“If customers can change their date of travel, or make alternative arrangements, I urge them to begin making those arrangements as soon as possible.

“I appreciate how challenging this may be and would like to thank customers for their patience as the rail industry responds to this unprecedented industrial action.”

Check the SWR website for the latest updates: https://www.southwesternrailway.com/industrial-action