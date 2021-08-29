Published: 8:45 AM August 29, 2021

Twelve lucky people are set to win free rail travel for a year, as part of the railway industry’s biggest national marketing campaign in a generation.

The organisers hope that the campaign will encourage people to return to travelling by train, to see the people and places they love.

Advertising has begun to appear across TV, video on-demand, radio, online, and through social media, as well as on billboards and posters, including at train stations, on bus shelters and at shopping centres.

Under the strapline ‘Let’s get back on track’, the campaign features moments of joy made possible by rail, such as grandparents meeting their new grandchild for the first time and a couple being reunited after months apart during lockdown.

This move comes hot on the heels of the launch of South Western Railway’s Rewards programme, which offers customers discounts on local attractions across the region when purchasing tickets directly from the SWR website.

To coincide with London Theatre Week, the latest SWR Reward offers passengers the chance to purchase tickets for top West End London shows for just £15, £25, and £35. There are over 40 shows included in the exclusive promotion in partnership with TodayTix Group, including Dear Evan Hansen, Hairspray, The Phantom of the Opera, Les Misérables, and Mary Poppins. The offer runs until Sunday. See SWR’s website for details and the terms and conditions.

These efforts come at a time when the rail industry is seeking to build back passenger numbers following the biggest drop since records began, with revenue currently at 56% of pre-pandemic levels. Whilst leisure travel increased by 10% in the four weeks following the lifting of government restrictions on July 19th, concerns about a car-led recovery remain. Two thirds of people taking staycations this summer say they plan to do so by car, compared to just 16% who will take the train, according to a recent survey by VisitBritain.

New research by the Rail Delivery Group has revealed the vital role people travelling by train for days out and weekends away will play in helping shops, restaurants and hotels to bounce back this summer. They point out that encouraging people back on board trains will generate billions in spending, boosting businesses and the wider economy.

On average, train passengers travelling for leisure spend £107 per trip on things like shops, restaurants and hotels. The report estimates that passengers across Britain travelling by train for days out pre-pandemic spent a total of £46bn per year on these activities.

To kickstart the national campaign, train companies have offered 12 people the chance to win free travel for a year, as part of a ‘golden ticket giveaway’. People have been invited to nominate someone they feel deserves one of these very special tickets through the National Rail website. Or of course, people can always nominate themselves. Entries close at midnight on October 7th.



