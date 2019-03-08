Plenty of entertainment at Southleigh Village Fayre
PUBLISHED: 15:20 07 August 2019 | UPDATED: 15:20 07 August 2019
Beryl Godfrey
A falconry display, sheep racing and a family dog show are among the attractions at the Southleigh Village Fayre on Wednesday, August 14.
The donkey-driven cider press at Southleigh Village Fayre. Picture: Beryl Godfrey
Tim Chichester from Wiscombe Cider will be bringing his vintage steam traction engine and demonstrating the art of cider making with his donkey-driven cider press.
The fayre will be compered by local TV celebrity Graham Barton from Homes under the Hammer.
Children's entertainment includes games, Punch and Judy, ice cream, face painting, a bouncy castle, farm animals and a parade of vintage tractors.
There is live music, local beer and cider, a tea and cake tent, a barbecue and plenty of stalls selling local crafts, plants and home baking. All profits will be donated to local charities and the village church and hall.
A boy enjoying a tractor experience at Southleigh Village Fayre. Picture: Beryl Godfrey
The event takes place from 2pm until 5pm.
