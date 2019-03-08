Plenty of entertainment at Southleigh Village Fayre

A falconry display, sheep racing and a family dog show are among the attractions at the Southleigh Village Fayre on Wednesday, August 14.

Tim Chichester from Wiscombe Cider will be bringing his vintage steam traction engine and demonstrating the art of cider making with his donkey-driven cider press.

The fayre will be compered by local TV celebrity Graham Barton from Homes under the Hammer.

Children's entertainment includes games, Punch and Judy, ice cream, face painting, a bouncy castle, farm animals and a parade of vintage tractors.

There is live music, local beer and cider, a tea and cake tent, a barbecue and plenty of stalls selling local crafts, plants and home baking. All profits will be donated to local charities and the village church and hall.

The event takes place from 2pm until 5pm.