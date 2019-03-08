Advanced search

Plenty of entertainment at Southleigh Village Fayre

PUBLISHED: 15:20 07 August 2019 | UPDATED: 15:20 07 August 2019

Family dog show at Southleigh Village Fayre. Picture: Beryl Godfrey

Family dog show at Southleigh Village Fayre. Picture: Beryl Godfrey

Beryl Godfrey

A falconry display, sheep racing and a family dog show are among the attractions at the Southleigh Village Fayre on Wednesday, August 14.

The donkey-driven cider press at Southleigh Village Fayre. Picture: Beryl GodfreyThe donkey-driven cider press at Southleigh Village Fayre. Picture: Beryl Godfrey

Tim Chichester from Wiscombe Cider will be bringing his vintage steam traction engine and demonstrating the art of cider making with his donkey-driven cider press.

The fayre will be compered by local TV celebrity Graham Barton from Homes under the Hammer.

Children's entertainment includes games, Punch and Judy, ice cream, face painting, a bouncy castle, farm animals and a parade of vintage tractors.

There is live music, local beer and cider, a tea and cake tent, a barbecue and plenty of stalls selling local crafts, plants and home baking. All profits will be donated to local charities and the village church and hall.

A boy enjoying a tractor experience at Southleigh Village Fayre. Picture: Beryl GodfreyA boy enjoying a tractor experience at Southleigh Village Fayre. Picture: Beryl Godfrey

The event takes place from 2pm until 5pm.

