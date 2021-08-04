Published: 8:30 AM August 4, 2021

Rural heritage is high on the agenda at Southleigh Village Fayre - Credit: Contributed

Join villagers and visitors for an afternoon of fun at the Southleigh Village Fayre on Wednesday August 11, from 2pm to 5pm.

Organising team member Beryl Godfrey said: “We are planning the usual fun. Loads of attractions to keep the kids happy: games, ice cream, duck herding, farm animals including the always popular sheep racing and a parade of vintage tractors.

“And for the adults - relax with a local beer or cider. Traditional tea and cake tent, barbecue and plenty of market stalls to pick up excellent local crafts, plants and goodies.

“Tim from Wiscombe Cider will be bringing along his vintage steam traction engine and demonstrating the art of cider making with his donkey driven cider press!

“Dogs! bring your handlers and enter the family dog show, it’s just for fun.”

Beryl added: “The fayre will be kept in order by our very own TV celebrity Graham Barton from 'Homes under the Hammer'.

“It’s not just a good time, we donate all the profits to local charities and our historic village church and hall. We hope to see you there.”

