Midweek Herald > News

New opportunity for groups to apply for community grants

person

Tim Dixon

Published: 8:45 AM September 4, 2021   
All Yours Period Boxes

Grants have helped families whose children are not able to access period products through school over the summer break - Credit: All Yours Period Boxes

Charities and community groups in our area are invited to apply for a share of £45,000 funding.

Sovereign Housing Association, working with not-for-profit digital fundraising platform The Good Exchange, has grants available for community projects that focus on community cohesion and growth within three miles of its homes.

In Sovereign’s last round of community funding, All Yours Period Boxes received £1,759, which was used towards making and distributing period boxes to people who cannot afford or access sanitary products in the local area.

Caroline from All Yours Period Boxes, said: “The grant from Sovereign came just at the right time and was a lifeline when we headed into the summer holidays.

“We have been supporting many families whose children are not able to access period products through school over the summer break but whose period has not taken a break with them.”

Rachel Peters, Community Development Officer at Sovereign, said: “It’s been wonderful to be able to support so many projects and it’s great that we can continue to support groups in the next round of funding.

“We are looking forward to seeing lots of great projects focusing on growing after Covid and bringing communities back together again safely.”

Julian May, Head of Collaborative Funding for The Good Exchange, added: “Last year, every £1 awarded by Sovereign drove an additional much-needed £4.82 from donations and funding partner grants on The Good Exchange.

“That’s why I encourage any community, charity and voluntary groups operating within a Sovereign area that focus on community cohesion and growth to apply for funding.

“I’d also invite any funders who are interested in a collaborative funding approach to grant-giving to get in touch.”

Applications for the second round of funding can be submitted on Sovereign’s page on The Good Exchange from now until October 31, 2021.

The Good Exchange is a not-for-profit fundraising platform which makes it easy for charitable organisations to raise money through Greenham Trust, grants from other funders, and donations from the general public.

As the only platform to bring together grant-making, donations, charitable projects and fundraising in one place, the automated matching system with its simple single on-line application form has revolutionised charitable giving in its local area, making it more accessible, transparent and collaborative.

You can start your application at this address: https://app.thegoodexchange.com/funders/10874/sovereign-housing-association


