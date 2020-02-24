Drinks firm in the pink after Rosé wine takes top award

The award- winning sparkling rose wine produced by Lyme Bay Winery. Picture Matt Austin Matt Austin

For the second year running, Lyme Bay Winery's Sparkling Brut Rosé has won a prestigious People's Choice Wine Award.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Lyme Bay Winery at Shute, near Axminster. Picture Chris Carson Lyme Bay Winery at Shute, near Axminster. Picture Chris Carson

The drinks producer, based at Shute, near Axminster, took the top prize in the 'Fabulous Fizz: Best Sparkling Wine UK' category.

The contest was sponsored by Wine Cellar Door - the independent wine tourism guide to England and Wales. Judges commended the wine's 'bright, fruit-driven palate with a richness of honey and hints of brioche'.

Paul Sullivan, head of sales and marketing at Lyme Bay Winery, said: "We are over the moon to win at the People's Choice Wine Awards again.

"It is the consumers' opinion that matters most so we all felt it was a huge accolade to win the award for best UK sparkling wine this year.

"We pride ourselves on an unstinting focus on quality and with this wine and others it looks like consumers and critics alike love what we do.

"We're thrilled that the judges enjoyed it as much as the 2014 vintage which won the previous year."

The latest award win for the Sparkling Brut Rosé NV is the first of the decade for the winery and 129th since 2015. In the last year alone, the Sparkling Brut Rosé NV has been awarded five accolades in prestigious wine competitions, both in the UK and internationally.

A small, but dedicated winery in the heart of the Axe Valley, Lyme Bay's winemaking team work with some of the best growers in the UK to secure the most premium fruit.

For this wine the Pinot Noir grapes, hand harvested from two select vineyards in Essex, bring pepper and soft fruit flavours to a wine that is an elegant, food-friendly expression of a sparkling rosé.

The People's Choice Wine Awards began in 2017 and have grown exponentially, receiving hundreds of submissions from retailers, supermarkets, importers and producers.

Janet Harrison, founder of the People's Choice Wine Awards said: "We are thrilled that Lyme Bay Winery's Sparkling Brut Rosé has won the 2020 award - it was such a popular winner last year and proved to be top of the class again."

The wines are available directly from the winery, online at www.lbwdrinks.co.uk and many leading wine merchants and drinks retailers.