Axminster Community cafe's second birthday

PUBLISHED: 07:01 06 March 2020

Celebrating the second anniversary of Axminster Community Cafe. Picture: Chris Carson

Celebrating the second anniversary of Axminster Community Cafe. Picture: Chris Carson

A pioneering scheme which offers vulnerable or isolated people the chance to enjoy a cuppa and a chat with others in a similar situation is celebrating its second birthday.

Axminster Community Cafe was launched at The Pippins Community Centre in March 2018, after a need for such a service was identified by the neighbourhood police team.

The aim has been to provide a friendly place where people can find a warm welcome, as a response to help combat loneliness in the town and to help newcomers settle in.

The cafe, in Lyme Road, is open on the first and third Wednesdays of the month from 10am to 11.30am.

There is a small team of volunteers, supported by The Life Community, which enjoys working together and getting to know the customers.

Joint administrator Margi Steiner said: "We sell home-baked goods and want to cover our costs, but also give surplus funds back into the community.

"For example, we help support the Nourish Breakfast Cafe which opens at 8.45am before Community Cafe by serving at tables, washing up and paying the room rental.

"Recently we have formed a link with St Mary's Primary School with visits from the children who helped celebrate our second birthday."

Anyone is welcome to go along to the cafe. If transport is a problem, organisers we may be able to help. Contact the Pippins Centre on 01297 731824 or by email at pippinsoffice@gmail.com

