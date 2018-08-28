Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Candles on the Cobb cash for Lyme youth groups

PUBLISHED: 15:01 18 December 2018

Some 5,000 candles lit up Lyme's historic Cobb harbour. Picture: BEN KAPUR

Some 5,000 candles lit up Lyme's historic Cobb harbour. Picture: BEN KAPUR

Archant

Rotary Club hands out more than £5,000 to 14 local organisations

Fourteen local youth groups have received donations thanks to this summer’s Candles on the Cobb at Lyme Regis.

The spectacular event, which saw some 5,000 candles illuminate the historic pier, was organised by the town’s Rotary Club – part of commemorations marking 100 years since the end of the First World War. It raised some £10,000 and half the money was donated to the Royal British Legion.

Now the remainder has been distributed to local youth groups.

Rotary President Peter Fortnam said: “This was our first ‘Candles’ and despite the weather, we were delighted with the result. To be able to distribute over £5,000 to local youth causes is very satisfying and makes all the effort very much worthwhile.

This was a Rotary led project, but it just shows what can be achieved when the whole community gets together and helps out.

Recipients were:

Lyme Regis Sports Development Trust

Lyme Regis Gig Club Juniors

Charmouth Brownies and Rainbows

Lyme Regis Army Cadet Corps

Lym Valley Scout Group

Lyme Regis Football Club - under 12’s

Lyme Regis Sea School Trust

X-Plosion Youth Group, Uplyme Church

Lyme Regis Sailing Club

Charmouth Youth Club

The Hub Youth Club

Lyme Regis Pantomime Society

Lyme and Axe Valley Netball Association

1st Charmouth Scout Group

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Axminster hammer attacker found guilty

Steven McMahon, aged 35. Picture: D&C Police

Honiton’s Combe Garden Centre submits plans for new on-site eatery

Combe Garden Centre opened at the weekend. Picture: Callum Lawton

Axe Vale Show gives £30k to local groups

smAward Winners with the big cheque. Picture: Suzie McFadzean

Festive Fun - A 60 question football and general sports quiz

Sports quiz

Seaton home now has three centenarians

Walter Foxwell with his 100th birthday cake. Picture DOVE COURT

Most Read

Revealed: Best and worst primary schools in Barking and Dagenham

#includeImage($article, 225)

Three teenagers stabbed in street fight in Dagenham

#includeImage($article, 225)

NHS worker from Dagenham pens crime novel

#includeImage($article, 225)

School shuts site due to flooding

#includeImage($article, 225)

Northbury Primary School teacher leaves school after 27 years service

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Candles on the Cobb cash for Lyme youth groups

Some 5,000 candles lit up Lyme's historic Cobb harbour. Picture: BEN KAPUR

Is local league football set to change for better – or worse?

Whimple’s Cameron Kidd targets a bright cricketing future

Whimple CCs Cameron Kidd receives the Tolchards Devon Cricket League Young Player of the Year award from league chairman Nick Rogers. Pitcure DEVON CRICKET LEAGUE

Honiton players, officials and supporters make fruitless – and frustrating – trip to Torquay

Honiton rugby. Ref mscsp 48 17TI 3845. Picture: Terry Ife

Exeter Falcons hosting ‘An Evening with Gary Havelock’ in late January

The Exeter Falcons speedway poster showing the 'Night with Gary Havelock' set for the end of january. Picture EXETER FALCONS 2105 LTD
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists