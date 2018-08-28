Candles on the Cobb cash for Lyme youth groups
PUBLISHED: 15:01 18 December 2018
Rotary Club hands out more than £5,000 to 14 local organisations
Fourteen local youth groups have received donations thanks to this summer’s Candles on the Cobb at Lyme Regis.
The spectacular event, which saw some 5,000 candles illuminate the historic pier, was organised by the town’s Rotary Club – part of commemorations marking 100 years since the end of the First World War. It raised some £10,000 and half the money was donated to the Royal British Legion.
Now the remainder has been distributed to local youth groups.
Rotary President Peter Fortnam said: “This was our first ‘Candles’ and despite the weather, we were delighted with the result. To be able to distribute over £5,000 to local youth causes is very satisfying and makes all the effort very much worthwhile.
This was a Rotary led project, but it just shows what can be achieved when the whole community gets together and helps out.
Recipients were:
Lyme Regis Sports Development Trust
Lyme Regis Gig Club Juniors
Charmouth Brownies and Rainbows
Lyme Regis Army Cadet Corps
Lym Valley Scout Group
Lyme Regis Football Club - under 12’s
Lyme Regis Sea School Trust
X-Plosion Youth Group, Uplyme Church
Lyme Regis Sailing Club
Charmouth Youth Club
The Hub Youth Club
Lyme Regis Pantomime Society
Lyme and Axe Valley Netball Association
1st Charmouth Scout Group
