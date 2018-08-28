Candles on the Cobb cash for Lyme youth groups

Rotary Club hands out more than £5,000 to 14 local organisations

Fourteen local youth groups have received donations thanks to this summer’s Candles on the Cobb at Lyme Regis.

The spectacular event, which saw some 5,000 candles illuminate the historic pier, was organised by the town’s Rotary Club – part of commemorations marking 100 years since the end of the First World War. It raised some £10,000 and half the money was donated to the Royal British Legion.

Now the remainder has been distributed to local youth groups.

Rotary President Peter Fortnam said: “This was our first ‘Candles’ and despite the weather, we were delighted with the result. To be able to distribute over £5,000 to local youth causes is very satisfying and makes all the effort very much worthwhile.

This was a Rotary led project, but it just shows what can be achieved when the whole community gets together and helps out.

Recipients were:

Lyme Regis Sports Development Trust

Lyme Regis Gig Club Juniors

Charmouth Brownies and Rainbows

Lyme Regis Army Cadet Corps

Lym Valley Scout Group

Lyme Regis Football Club - under 12’s

Lyme Regis Sea School Trust

X-Plosion Youth Group, Uplyme Church

Lyme Regis Sailing Club

Charmouth Youth Club

The Hub Youth Club

Lyme Regis Pantomime Society

Lyme and Axe Valley Netball Association

1st Charmouth Scout Group