Mum of two sponsored bike ride in legacy of late husband

A Devon mum is cycling Honiton Tesco to raise money for the Force Cancer Charity.

Louise Carpenter is taking a static bike ride on Saturday (Feb 12) to raise money for Force, who looked after her partner Mark Davis when he had cancer.

Mark, was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in March 2018 and died 18 months later at the age of 52.

Marks, family and close friends are now raising money for FORCE Cancer Charity as a thank you for the support he received during his illness.

Using a spinning bike loaned for the day by Honiton Leisure Centre she will cycle from 9.30am to 5 pm.

Louise Carpenter joked “It’s definitely going to be a challenge but I’m looking forward to it. I’m worried about my bum more than anything else!”

Louise and Mark were together for eight years after meeting at a staff Christmas party when they both worked for Brend Hotels.

The couple used the free services available at FORCE to anyone locally affected by cancer, including complementary therapies and financial advice.

“FORCE was amazing, just so brilliant,” said Louise. “The FORCE Centre provides a relaxing and stress-free environment that really does make the world of difference when facing such stressful and uncertain times.

“It is an absolute honour to be able to fundraise for such a worthy charity and to be able to give something back that will benefit other patients and their families in the future.”

Mark was very outgoing, the life and soul of the party who knew so many people through his love of golf and football.

He grew up in North Devon and was a keen member of the Ilfracombe and District Youth Band Blazing Sounds, playing euphonium and drums.

He played football for Combe Martin, Ilfracombe and, after moving to Exeter, Kentisbeare, Topsham Town and Broadclyst. He swapped playing for refereeing in his mid-forties and won an award for up and coming referee.

A group of his sporting friends are in training to play their part in the fundraising campaign for FORCE.

You can support the campaign at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Simon-Courtney1