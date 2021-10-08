News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Join sponsored walk to help keep lifeboat afloat

Adam Manning

Published: 2:52 PM October 8, 2021   
Seaton, Beer and District RNLI branch secretary Wendy Cummins welcomes lifeboats from Lyme and Exmouth - Credit: Wendy Cummins

Application are now open for a sponsored walk to raise money for the Beer and Seaton RNLI. 

This years yomp will be on Sunday, October 17, starting at Money Acre Cross in Colyton and ending in Seaton. 

A map will be supplied for the route, and anyone is welcome to join. Even dogs, but they must be kept on a lead. Just make sure you bring suitable walking shoes. Fingers crossed the weather is good!  

Walkers arrive at the layby of Money Acre Cross at 9.45am for a 10.00am start on Sunday (October 17). You’ll have to find your own means of getting to and from the event. 

For further details and a Sponsor Form please telephone (01297) 23040 or email wac500@hotmail.co.uk 

You can also post donations to The Secretary at 3 Belmont Terrace, Causeway, Beer, Devon, EX12 3LE 

Or you can make a donation via the crowdfunding page at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/SeatonBeerRNLILifesaversFund 


