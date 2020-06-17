Cash aid for East Devon sporting groups

Boats moored in Axmouth harbour where the Axe Yacht Club has received almost £9,000 in emergency funding from Sport England. Picture of Axmouth. Picture Chris Carson Archant

More than a dozen sporting organisations across East Devon have received grants of up to £8,800 to help keep them afloat during the coronavirus crisis.

The money - more than £50,000 - has come from the Sport England Community Emergency Fund.

Amongst those to be given awards has been the Axe Yacht Club which received £6,000.

Commodore Amanda Parker said the money was very welcome.

She said: “I’m sure that all of the clubs would want to recognise the support that Sport England have provided.

“Our grant is helping us to cover some of our fixed costs such as rent, insurance and utility bills during these extremely challenging times.”

Other local groups to receive grants included:

Honiton Gymnastics Centre £7,500, Honiton Rugby Club £6,800, Ottery St Mary AFC £6,560, Axe Valley Swimming Association £8,800, Seaton Cricket Club £4,495,

Uplyme and Lyme Regis Cricket Club £2,000, Broadclyst and Cranbrook Tae Kwon Do £383, Ottery St Mary Bowling Club £3,261, Lyme Regis Gig Club £1,000 and Axe Cliff Golf Club £8,500.

Sport England is a public body and invests up to £300 million National Lottery and government money each year in projects and programmes that help people get active and play sport.

It wants everyone in England, regardless of age, background, or level of ability, to feel able to engage in sport and physical activity.

Its Community Emergency Fund aims to deliver immediate funding to those most in need. It’s specifically targeted at organisations, including those not currently supported by Sport England, who have a role in supporting the nation to be active but who are experiencing short term financial hardship or the ceasing of operations due to the ongoing crisis.

Awards will be between £300 and £10,000, and in in exceptional circumstances awards of more than £10,000 will be considered. The types of organisations eligible include local sports clubs forced to close at short notice but who are facing ongoing costs around maintenance and utility bills, and voluntary and community sector organisations who deliver or enable sport and physical activity.

Further information on the Community Emergency Fund - including seeing if your organisation is eligible and the application process - can be found via https://www.sportengland.org/how-we-can-help/our-funds/community-emergency-fund