Cranbrook youngsters given chance to get closer to nature

PUBLISHED: 12:13 10 June 2020

Taylor Wimpey Exeter delivering topsoil to St Martin�s C of E Primary School in Cranbrook. Picture: Lily Holman

Andrew Scott Clarke

Pupils of St Martin’s C of E Primary School in Cranbrook will be able to get their hands dirty in nature thanks to a donation of topsoil.

Prior to the coronavirus lockdown, Taylor Wimpey Exeter donated soil that is normally used for gardens and open spaces at their Cranbrook site to help refill beds in the school’s forest area.

Children at the school use outdoor lessons to develop their practical skills whilst enjoying a hands-on experience in a natural environment.

Angela Whitten, forest school leader at St Martin’s, said: “Outdoor education is growing in popularity across the country and is a really important part of our pupils’ development, so it’s great to see a large company such as Taylor Wimpey pledge time and resources to our forest school.

“I was thrilled when the team offered to donate some topsoil and the children have really been enjoying their lessons in nature.”

