Emotions run high as Axminster pupils say farewell

Award winning St Mary's RC School pupils Bailey Galloway and Will Studley with Catenians Bruce Kahn and David Gale. Picture: Catenians Archant

There was fun, laughter - and a few tears - when Axminster St Mary's RC School held it leavers day.

Year 6 students, who in September will move to their new schools, reflected on the happy times spent with their peers, friendships, events and residential visits.

Each presented a record of their memories and thanked head Elaine Mannix, the teachers and school staff.

All the leavers were awarded a certificate highlighting their abilities and achievements.

For the first this year's Award of Excellence presented to the outstanding student contributing most to school life was shared by two pupils - Bailey Galloway and Will Studley.

The award is sponsored by the Exeter Circle of the Catenian Association, which was represented at the presentations by Bruce Kahn and David Gale.

Among the attributes required to win the award are care, consideration and respect to peers and staff, together with diligence and attitude towards work.

The Catenians also sponsor the school's public speaking competition open to its oldest pupils on the theme of 'people who make a difference'. This year's winner was Poppy Walsh who gave an excellent talk with a very persuasive speech about Emmeline Pankhurst.