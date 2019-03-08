Stallholders invited for 90th Uplyme summer show

The trophies on offerr at Uplyme and Lyme Regis Horticultural Show. Picture Lois Wakeman. Archant

Horticultural society is planning a bumper event this year

Uplyme and Lyme Regis Horticultural Society is determined to make its 90th summer show the biggest and best yet this year.

It is inviting organisations and traders to book a stall at the popular event, which takes place on Saturday July 13 from 1pm to 5pm at Uplyme Village Hall and King George V Playing Fields.

The show is focused on family entertainment and attracts up to 1,000 visitors. Stalls are £7 for local groups and charities and those running demonstrations for visitors and £15 for trade stands.

Among the many attractions this year is a circus skills workshop by Higher Beings.

For anyone inspired by the film The Greatest Showman there will be an opportunity to try out all sorts of circus skills - from the balance track to the unicycle.

The family dog show will feature seven classes, including 'dog most like its owner', 'Uplyme's got talent' and 'catch the sausage'.

Sharon Foxhall, a local dog trainer and breeder of Great Danes, will act as judge for all the classes.

"There's plenty of fun for participants and spectators alike," promise the organsiers.

Music will also feature on the show programme, with sessions by HiDDeN, a blues, folk and popular soft-rock band, and by the Lyme Regis Town Band.

Other attractions include free train rides and demonstrations with alpacas, spinning and quilting, and wildlife and butterfly conservation.

Refreshments will be available throughout the afternoon with cream teas and light snacks in the village hall, the cricket club bar in the pavilion and ice creams on sale on the playing field.

Everyone is invited to take part in the show competitions for horticulture and home produce, with 148 categories to enter and 27 cups, plus rosettes, and special prizes up for grabs.

Full details of the classes and how to enter them are in the programme and schedule which is available free from Uplyme Post Office, Raymonds Hill Post Office and Ginger Beer, in Broad Street, Lyme Regis.

Added a spokeswoman: "The 90th anniversary promises to be a good day out for stallholders and visitors alike."

Anyone interested in taking a stall should contact Brian Tomsett on 01297 444962 or email arthurbriantomsett@btinternet.com