Stanley, from Colyton turns 100 years old!

Left to right Cllr Amrik Singh, 100 year old Stuart Smith, Stuarts daughter Jan Probert and son in law Trevor Probert. - Credit: Adam Manning.

One man from Colyton celebrated his 100th birthday on Friday (July 8).

Stanley Smith celebrated his 100th birthday with a garden party at Elmwood residential home, in Colyton. A Ukulele band, serenaded the crowd with 1940s, 50s and 60s songs, and Stuart enjoyed the sunshine with his friends from the care home and his family, daughter Jan and son in law Trevor in the glorious sunshine.

As the birthday festivities rolled on, Seaton Mayor Cllr Amrik Singh arrived to wish Stanley a happy birthday and meet resident.

Stanley was born on Saturday, July 8, 1922, at the height of World War One, having to flee bombs and bullets living in London.

He went on to join the RAF as a technician during the second world war, fixing aircraft landing systems and radar at airbases around the country.

Even reciting one story of having to survive a harsh winter on one of the Scottish Isles and having to scale snow-covered mountains to fix a radar located up there to help the allies.

Val, Phil and Linda make up the 'weukulele' band who performed at Stanley's 100th birthday. - Credit: Archant.

Singing Stanley Happy Birthday. - Credit: Adam Manning.

Happy Birthday was sung for Stanley and visitors enjoyed a spot of tea and Lemon cake in the garden as the Ukulele band rolled out 40s, 50s and 60s music, even a bit of Suspicious Minds by Elvis Presley.

Stanley told the Herald the secret to a long happy life. He said: "My secret to a good life, is resourcefulness, I was in the RAF during WW2 fixing aircraft landing systems and radar, which meant I could of been sent to anywhere, to any inaccessible place to fix them, and resourcefulness really helped me overcome any problems I came across."

He went on to say: "I thought I'd never reach 100 years old, honestly I thought I'd thought I wouldn't leave past six, living in London during World War 1 it was dicey at times, as you can imagine.

"I enjoyed getting my card from Her Majesty the Queen, though its not the first time I've met her, I was awarded an MBE in 1972 for my services during the war and helping the post office detect pirate radio transmissions in the 50s and 60s during the height of pirate radio."



